Weekend Review - Contrasting fortunes for Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Pirates as frustration continues for Leeds Chiefs

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS are setting the early pace in NIHL National after a four-point weekend saw them go clear at the top of the standings.

Ben Morgan's team hammered hosts Milton Keynes Lightning 5-0 on Saturday night before returning him to edge out Basingstoke Bison 4-3. It leaves them two points clear of their bunched-up rivals, with the second to eighth placed team separated by just two points.

Richard Bentham tries to force the puck home past Phantoms goalie Ryan Bainborough. Picture: David Lowndes.

The only teams adrift of that pack are Milton Keynes, on three points, and newcomers Leeds Chiefs, who are yet to register their first point having started their inaugural campaign with five straight losses, their latest coming in a 4-2 reverse at Peterborough Phantoms.

Hull Pirates suffered a rare pointless weekend, losing out 2-1 on home ice to Raiders - who then went on to beat Swindon Wildcats 5-4 the following night - before heading to Telford Tigers to lose out by the odd goal in 11.