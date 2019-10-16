Who will Josh Warrington fight next? Five potential opponents for 2020 Elland Road bout

Have your say

JOSH Warrington retained his IBF Featherweight title in style last weekend but the question everybody's lips is - who will he fight next?

The Leeds Warrior has made no secret of the fact that he wants a featherweight unification bout, with Elland Road the likely venue for that fight.

Josh Warrington. PIC: Steve Riding.

Warrington made light work of challenger Sofiane Takoucht on Saturday night at a raucous First Direct Leeds Arena.

Below we examine five potential opponents for the undefeated featherweight champion to face in his 31st professional fight.

Gary Russell Junior

Boasting a record of 30 wins and one defeat, the WBC featherweight champion is one man firmly in Warrington's sights.

The American won his title in March 2015 and has successfully defended it four times since.

He last beat Kiko Martinez in May and could be persuaded to put his WBC title on the line for a unification bout at Elland Road.

Can Xu

The WBA world champion is a name that has been specifically mentioned by Warrington's promoter Frank Warren.

The Chinese fighter, whose record stands at 17 wins and two defeats, will defend his belt against Manny Robles next month.

If Xu comes through that bout victorious then he is a man that Warrington would want to face next year.

Shakur Stevenson

The undefeated American doesn't hold a featherweight belt but will fight for the vacant WBO title on October 26.

Many expect the southpaw to defeat fellow challenger Joet Gonzalez, paving the way for a unification fight with Warrington.

However, Stevenson may shy away from a unification bout as he could risk losing his title on his first defence.

Kid Galahad

The Sheffield-based fighter, who Warrington beat by a split decision in June, could be the Leeds Warrior's mandatory by the end of the year.

The IBF have ordered a final eliminator between Galahad and Claudio Marrero, with the winner given the right to face Warrington for the IBF belt.

Galahad was previously unbeaten before his loss to Warrington.

It was a fight that saw Galahad warned twice for holding and the Leeds Warriors' camp have already made clear their desire to stay away from a rematch.

Carl Frampton

Warrington would be willing to fight Northern Irishman Carl Frampton again but wants the former two-weight world champion to win a belt first.

The 28-year-old's victory over Frampton in December 2018 was made the British Boxing Board of Control fight of the year.

And Warrington's father and trainer, Sean O'Hagan, admits it is an option to consider but insists a unification bout is the priority.