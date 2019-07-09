Why Roger Varian hopes Mountain Angel can land historic John Smith’s Cup win at York

ROGER Varian is set to rely on ante-post favourite Mountain Angel in the John Smith’s Diamond Jubilee Cup Handicap at York.

The five-year-old finished a creditable fifth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start, having won his previous two outings at Epsom.

Mountain Angel is one of 46 horses still in the mix for Saturday’s extended 10-furlong handicap showpiece – in which the maximum field is 22 – for the 60th running of the prestigious handicap.

First won by Fougalle back in 1960, the Duke of York – the racecourse’s Royal patron – will be present on the Knavesmire for a number of commemorative events to mark the longest continuous sponsorship in Flat racing.

Varian said: “I think we will just have Mountain Angel. He is in great form.

“He would be suited by the race.

“He would like a few showers to come through during the week, just take the sting out the ground.”

The Newmarket trainer also had UAE Prince and Fujaira Prince in the mix for the race, but both were removed at the five-day stage.

He added: “UAE Prince is likely to go to Goodwood, and Fujaira Prince won’t run.”

Champion trainer John Gosden looks to rely on Stylehunter after withdrawing Star Of Bengal, who was prominent in the ante-post market.

Leading fancies standing their ground include Charlie Hills’ Royal Hunt Cup winner Affaak, Charlie Appleby’s Setting Sail and, from Saeed bin Suroor’s stable, Desert Fire – while Ralph Beckett’s Dolphin Vista still heads the weights on 9st 10lb

There are no Irish-trained possibles after Joseph O’Brien and Aidan O’Brien scratched their entries.

Meanwhile the aforementioned Varian reports Daahyeh to be in fine shape as he prepares his unbeaten filly for the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Varian has been pleased with Daahyeh since her latest victory in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, and sees Friday’s Group Two as “the logical race”.

“The plan is to run in the Duchess Of Cambridge, and she will have a little work-out tomorrow morning,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“She looks great. You never make commitments in the immediate aftermath of Ascot, because you want to see how they come out of the races – especially the young horses – but she has really taken that race in her stride. If we are happy with her I think this is the logical race to run her in - and I think she is in great form.”

Royal Ascot winner Advertise is among 15 confirmations for the Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

Martyn Meade’s stable star bounced back from a disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas to win the Commonwealth Cup last month in fine style under the in-form Frankie Dettori.

Diamond Jubilee Stakes runner-up Dream Of Dreams is his chief market rival on Saturday. Sir Michael Stoute’s five-year-old has taken his form to a new level this season, and came within a head of denying Blue Point his famous Royal Ascot double.

Former winner Limato has been left in along with Brando, who has gone close a few times in this race for Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey Tom Eaves.

Meanwhile, Invincible Army will bypass the July Cup in favour of a tilt at Prix Maurice de Gheest as his next likely target after being taken out of Saturday’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

He started the season in great form winning at Doncaster and York, but disappointed slightly at Royal Ascot in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

However he returned to winning ways at Newcastle under Leyburn-based jockey PJ McDonald and trainer James Tate noted: “I think a flat track and a nice surface are important to him – at Ascot the last couple of furlongs are a bit uphill. His better form is at Haydock, Doncaster, Newcastle and York which are all similar configurations.”