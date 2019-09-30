Wind of change needed at Yorkshire CCC, as Andrew Gale's role comes under scrutiny - Yorkshire Post Letters

Have your say

Here is a selection of letters from The Yorkshire Post readers on the situation at Yorkshire CCC.

Last week there landed on my doormat an invitation from Yorkshire C.C.C. to renew my membership.

Yorkshire's first-team coach Andrew Gale

After the worst defeat in the club’s history they have no chance.

A wind of change, not a Gale, is needed to freshen up the stalwarts and breath life in to the next generation.

From: Malcolm Parkinson, Dewsbury

Two years out of three Essex CCC are County Champions, also T20 Blast winners in 2019.

Coached to this unparalleled success by two ex Yorkshire CCC players, initially Chris Silverwood, lately Anthony McGrath, how ironic.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby

