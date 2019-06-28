Withhold is withheld from defence of Northumberland Plate at Newcastle

OWNER Tony Bloom will rely on Irish challenger Stratum to provide him with a second successive victory in the Northumberland Plate following the late withdrawal of last year’s winner Withhold.

Having landed a monster gamble in the Cesarewitch the previous October, Withhold produced a dominant display for Bloom in the 2018 renewal of the ‘Pitmen’s Derby’ – marking himself down as a serious contender for the Melbourne Cup.

Tim Easterby's one-time St Leger hopeful Wells Farhh Go (red cap0 makes his comeback at Newmarket in the Fred Archer Stakes.

However, those ambitions were dashed when he suffered a broken blood vessel on his Australian debut in the Geelong Cup last October – and trainer Roger Charlton has revealed his charge will not return as planned at Newcastle today following a bad scope yesterday morning.

“Withhold has been declared a non runner in the Northumberland Plate. He has a low grade infection in his lungs,” Charlton posted on Twitter.

“It has been well documented that he broke a blood vessel in Melbourne and an infection increases the risk of it happening again.

“His welfare is hugely important to us.”

Despite Withhold’s withdrawal, Brighton And Hove Albion chairman Bloom still has a major contender in the Willie Mullins-trained Stratum – who bids to become only the second Irish-trained winner of the Northumberland Plate after Tony Martin’s Arc Bleu in 2008.

The son of Dansili disappointed when well-fancied for the Ebor and the Cesarewitch last term, but has been in good form over hurdles this spring – finishing fourth behind his high-class stablemate Mr Adjudicator at Punchestown before justifying cramped odds at Ballinrobe.

Mark Johnston has a strong hand as he bids for his first Northumberland Plate success since scoring with Quick Ransom in 1994.

The Middleham trainer’s trio is headed by King’s Advice, who has won six consecutive races since arriving from France – rising 30lb in the weights in the process.

Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: “I think it’s safe to say none of us expected him to end up here, but he’s been on an incredible run.

“I think the main reason for his improvement has been stepping up in trip.

“Just when it looked like the handicapper was getting to grips with him, we stepped him up in trip again – and he found a bit more.

“There is obviously no guarantee he’ll get the two miles, but we hope it might eke out a bit more improvement in him.”

Johnston also saddles Austrian School and Chester Cup winner Making Miracles, who were fourth and sixth respectively in the Grand Cup at York a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Johnston’s Lake Volta will make a quick return to the track when he lines up in the Sun Racing Handicap at York just a week after finishing eighth in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot the previous weekend.

Tim Easterby is looking forward to getting one-time St Leger hopeful Wells Farhh Go back on track today in Newmarket’s Fred Archer Stakes.

The son of Farhh will make his long-awaited return to action in the Listed prize after recovering from a stress fracture sustained on the gallops in September during his build up towards a shot at the Doncaster Classic. “I’ve been very happy with him, I’ve done as much as I’ve wanted with him so we’ll see how he gets on,” said the Great Habton trainer.