World Championship final latest: Higgins and Trump make Crucible history

Judd Trump needs four more frames to be crowned champion at the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old resumed his final against four-time champion John Higgins leading 12-5 after a high-scoring first day, where there were seven centuries in the opening 13 frames.

Higgins potted the first ball of the third session, a long-range red, and with a seven-frame deficit needed to make immediate inroads into Trump's advantage.

And the Scot came close to producing the first maximum 147 in a Crucible final, but after potting a fantastic final red, he missed the 15th black. But his 113 break was the eighth century of the final and just the start Higgins needed.

A 60 break saw Higgins cut the deficit to 12-7, maintaining the incredible high standards which had produced 50-plus breaks in 15 of the 19 frames played so far.

And the high scores kept on coming. Trump's 101 break in frame 20 was the ninth century of the final - a new Crucible record. The previous record was eight in 2002 and 2013.

Judd Trump

And the 29-year-old took the fourth frame of the day - with a 71 break - to move 14-7 in front at the mid-session interval, needing just four more frames for victory.