World Championship: Trump and Higgins set for Crucible final rematch

Judd Trump will play John Higgins in Sunday's final of the Betfred World Championship.

The world No 7 Trump - eight years after losing to Higgins in the final - beat qualifier Gary Wilson 17-11 in their best-of-33 contest.

Resuming 9-7 ahead, both players were not at their best, but ultimately it was Trump who made less errors against an opponent who had to win six matches simply to appear in the last four in Sheffield.

Trump won the opening two scrappy frames, before an excellent snooker - with the white behind the black, and yellow tucked next to the brown - saw Wilson pull a frame back.

Trump's 114 break - the 87th in the tournament - set a new Crucible record, beating the previous best set in 2015 and 2016.

The 29-year-old now looked like he was finding some form, and followed with breaks of 50 and 67 to move 13-9 ahead.

Wilson replied with a 52 break to win the penultimate frame, but Trump came out on top after a lengthy tactical battle to head into the evening's session 14-10 ahead. He quickly secured a 17-11 win with breaks of 97 and 88.

In the second semi-final, four-time world champion John Higgins battled back from 13-11 down against David Gilbert, to win 17-16.