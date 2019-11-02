World Cup Final Latest - England 12 South Africa 25

Have your say

ENGLAND struggled to gain a foothold in the World Cup Final against South Africa, going in at the break trailing 12-6.

The Springboks were fully deserving of their half-time advantage having forced their opponents into a series of errors.

England's Kyle Sinckler receieves medical attention after taking a blow to the head. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

There was then an immediate injury setback for England when prop Kyle Sinckler appeared to collide with team-mate Maro Itoje and crashed to the ground.

Play was held up while medics treated the front-row forward, but he was able to walk off the pitch and was replaced by Dan Cole.

South Africa enjoyed early ascendancy in scrums and lineouts, and England’s disorganised state was underlined when scrum-half Ben Youngs threw out a pass to wing Anthony Watson that sailed over Watson’s head and into touch.

It took 19 minutes for England to move inside South Africa’s 22, but skipper Owen Farrell opened their account with a penalty.

England's Courtney Lawes is tackled down by South Africa's Mbongeni Mbonambi (floor) and Siya Kolisi (number 6). Picture: David Davies/PA

And there was a double injury blow for the Springboks as lock Lodewyk De Jager and hooker Mbongeni Mbonambi went off to be replaced by Franco Mostert and Malcolm Marx, respectively.

Pollard nudged South Africa back in front with a second penalty after 26 minutes, before England produced a spell of forward-inspired pressure.

Time and time again they battered away at South Africa’s line, but the Springboks defence held out.

England, though, did gain another penalty, and Farrell found the target from short range to make it 6-6 after 34 minutes.

DISMAY: England's Maro Itoje shows his disappointment in the World Cup Final in Yokohama. Picture: Ashley Western/PA

Pollard completed his penalty hat-trick two minutes before half-time, and South Africa were content to keep things tight, playing for territory and frustrating England.

There were more worrying signs for England when their creaking scrum again infringed, with referee Jerome Garces awarding another penalty.

And Pollard stepped it up to land a fourth successful strike from five attempts, giving his team a deserved 12-6 interval lead.

Jones replaced lock Courtney Lawes with George Kruis for the second period in a clear attempt to generate more weight in England’s scrum.

It had been under enormous pressure, with Cole suffering a torrid time opposite Tendai Mtawarira, and South Africa sent on front-row reinforcements in props Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch after 44 minutes.

And England went backwards at the very next scrum, handing South Africa another penalty chance that Pollard accepted for a 15-6 advantage.

Kitshoff immediately began to cause similar difficulty for England in the scrums, and Jones’ men just could not get any kind of foothold.

Henry Slade then replaced fly-half George Ford, with Farrell moving to the number 10 role, and England bucked the trend to gain a scrum penalty of their own.

Farrell found the target from 40 metres, and the deficit was back to six points after 51 minutes.