World Snooker – Michael Georgiou makes his point before swift Crucible exit against Neil Robertson

Michael Georgiou avoided a slice of unwanted snooker history at the Crucible but could not stop Neil Robertson skating through to the second round of the World Championship.

Georgiou resumed yesterday trailing 9-0 and not only staring at what would have been the championship’s second whitewash but requiring 83 points to avoid its lowest-scoring performance.

Ding Junhui eased past Scotland's Anthony McGill at The Crucible. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

The 31-year-old Cypriot milked the acclaim of the crowd after a break of 90 in the opening frame before Robertson duly reeled off the next to wrap up the match 10-1.

“It was nice to be able to show people what I could do on the table and not just my sitting down skills,” said the Crucible debutant afterwards. “I loved sitting there yesterday, but it’s not a feeling I want to get used to.

“It’s definitely inspiring – there’s so much history and it’s up there with the best experiences I’ve done in my life.”

Robertson, who is enjoying his most successful season since he won the world title in 2010, joked that he had been in a quandary about Georgiou’s predicament after Saturday’s opening session.

“When I walked out last night I had about 400 people stop me and tell me, you’ve got to let him win a game,” he said. “I like Michael a lot, but the killer instinct in me said I’d love to win that game 10-0.”

Instead, it is now Shaun Murphy, Robertson’s last 16 opponent in waiting, who stands on the brink of a historic whitewash after he established a 9-0 overnight lead against Chinese qualifier Luo Honghao.

Murphy struck four centuries including three in the first four frames, and Honghao amassed only 78 points in total – over 100 less than the current lowest tally recorded by Danny Fowler in his 10-1 defeat to Stephen Hendry in 1993.

Former finalist Ding Junhui converted a 6-3 overnight advantage into a 10-7 victory over Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill.

Defending champion Mark Williams launched another attack on World Snooker after booking his place in the second round on Saturday night.

Williams’s 10-7 win over qualifier Martin Gould was overshadowed by an incident prior to the match in which the 44-year-old claimed his 12-year-old son Kian was prevented from visiting him in his dressing room.

The Welshman’s allegations, which the governing body denied, are the latest in a series of gripes he has with the organisation over perceived unfair treatment during his reign as champion.

Williams said: “They have obviously got some kind of beef with me, but whatever it is you’ll have to ask them.”