Yorkshire Carnegie 0 Nottingham 50: Alex Reid hospitalised with back injury in another heavy Carnegie defeat

Luckless Yorkshire Carnegie’s latest heavy defeat was compounded by a worrying injury for prop Alex Reid.

Reid was taken to hospital with a back injury after a lengthy delay following an incident at the start of the second half.

By that stage, Carnegie had held Nottingham to a 19-0 lead, but the visitors to West Park Leeds ran amok in the final 15 minutes as the game became stretched.

Will Owen was driven over from close range after 11 minutes from a line out.

Seb Cecil then added a second from a quickly-taken penalty before Luke Peters crashed onto a short pass to score between the posts.

The second half was just four minutes old when Reid, who had been a late replacement in the starting line-up for Gareth Smith, went down.

Both teams’ medical staff attended to him and he was eventually taken from the field to go to hospital for further checks.

Nottingham got their bonus-point try after 65 minutes through Luke Cole from short range.

Andrew Lawson saw a good chance to score go begging following an interception.

The pack were then driven close as Carnegie showed signs of life as an attacking threat.

But Nottingham streaked away in the final quarter scoring four tries through Jack Spittle, and from long range, Will Millett, David Williams and Ben Betts.

Nottingham go through as group winners, while Carnegie’s search for a first win of the season will go into a 13th game when they host Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Knights next Sunday (3pm).

The home side, who are seven points adrift at the foot of the table, will have actually scored more points than third-bottom Doncaster going into the match, with a 97-strong tally, compared to the visitors’ 82. Bedford sit between the two clubs and are next in action on Boxing Day.

Yorkshire Carnegie: Shaw, Varndell, Matavesi, Lancaster, Lawson, Ford (Robins, 70), Elliott (Findlay, 70), Davidson, Brown, Reid (Faletau, 44), Brady, Bloodworth, Hill (Garvey, 60), Humfrey, Whitehurst (Sugars 64). Unused replacements: O’Sullivan, Graham, Metcalf

Nottingham: Scanlon (Foley, 67), Spittle, Strong (O’Leary, 57), Peters, Williams, Millett, Dolly (McConnell, 57), Jack (Sio, 57), Brownlie (Cole, 64), Heffernan (Betts, 70), Chessum, Qualter, Cecil, Owen (Cox, 70), Poullet. Unused replacement: Jones.