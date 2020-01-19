Yorkshire Carnegie 10 Newcastle Falcons 36 - Phil Davies elicits a defiant response as Carnegie show signs of life

It was 16 years ago when these sides met at Headingley in front of a record crowd of 14,293.

Back then, barely 12 months after his World Cup heroics and having recovered from yet another injury, Jonny Wilkinson came off the bench to help Newcastle edge a 15-11 victory.

Trystan Lloyd makes ground for Carnegie against Newcastle (Picture: Varley Picture Agency)

Yorkshire Carnegie were still, of course, called Leeds Tykes and as well as being in the Premiership they had players of the ilk of Andre Snyman, Tom Palmer and their own England World Cup winner Mark Regan.

Much has changed for both teams since, most notably that each is now in the Championship.

However, whereas Newcastle seem certain to make their stay only a brief sojourn – this was their ninth win from nine league games since being relegated last year – Carnegie are instead hoping for a miracle simply to keep them in the second tier.

In direct contrast to yesterday’s opponents, this was their ninth straight loss in the league and they still await a first win of the campaign.

There was much to be positive about in this performance against Newcastle, not least that they actually led in the first half. Dave Craven

Bedford Blues, their nearest rivals, had only won once before Christmas but, crucially, have prospered in each of their two games since the turn of the year to open up a 15-point gap.

It is obvious that part-timers Carnegie must get off the mark soon but their task does not get any easier with Friday’s trip to Jersey Reds looming.

All of that said, there was much to be positive about in this performance against Newcastle, not least that they actually led in the first half and it was only in the closing stages, when down to 14 men, that their big-spending opponents finally cut loose.

Moreover, a crowd of 2,121, while dwarfed by that previous record, was encouraging by recent standards.

Certainly, there was plenty to cheer Phil Davies, the director of rugby who was in charge of Leeds that day in 2004 and now back here for his first home game since a surprise return to the role just before Christmas.

The Welshman, tasked with saving the club from relegation, watched on from behind the posts, looking to see what aspects of his promptings had been taken on board.

Carnegie – vanquished 52-0 at Cornish Pirates in his first game – were clearly more organised, especially in defence, and their was a real zeal to their work at the breakdown, too. They were without player/coach Joe Ford due to illness but Dan Lancaster filled in admirably at fly-half and their display was all the more impressive given they lost two players inside the opening half-hour.

Firstly, former Newcastle scrum-half James Elliot had to depart with a rib issue after just nine minutes and then blindside Trystan Lloyd was left in agony clutching a leg as he ran to get back in the defensive line.

Yet Carnegie trailed just 12-10 at half-time having enjoyed that brief lead halfway through a hugely competitive first period.

Alex Humfrey charged down Joel Hodgson’s clearance kick, the openside steadying himself to regather the ball before easing between the posts for the hosts’ opening try in the 23rd minute.

Ryan Shaw, who had earlier slotted a penalty, converted for a 10-5 advantage but any hopes of extending that surprise lead were quickly extinguished.

Carnegie No8 Tom Whitehurst spilled the restart and, with a team-mate penalised for collecting in an offside position, Newcastle’s driving maul rumbled over from around 20m out, hooker Jamie Blamire coming up with the ball. Hodgson improved and the instant response was almost as if Newcastle were indignant at their part-time opponents having the temerity to score.

Nevertheless, if any Falcons fans thought that might have awoken them from their slovenly start, they would be wrong.

Rather than kick on and demonstrate their difference in quality, they were largely pegged back by Davies’ spirited side.

Humfrey, the physical former Bath openside who joined from Manly Marlins, led the way, continually hitting fly-half Hodgson whenever he got chance.

Carnegie remained dogged in defence and were rarely broken aside from early on when Blamire broke from halfway for Sonatane Takula to score.

Shaw had the chance to regain the lead early in the second period but his long-range penalty fell just short. In fairness, it would be their last real chance; Newcastle dominated the second period even if they were frustrated for much of it. Tim Swiel scored their third try in the 51st minute but, as Carnegie continually dug in, it looked like the bonus-point effort might never come.

It did, at last, when the hosts gave a fourth scrum penalty in succession, seeing Sione Faletau sin-binned in the 71st minute.

Callum Chick got over at the next scrum before Johnny Williams, the centre making his comeback after testicular cancer, broke to supply Michael Young.

Josh Hodge jinked over for a fine solo try in injury-time but Davies – who expects three of his former Namibia players to arrive soon to strengthen their cause – has plenty to be optimistic about.

Yorkshire Carnegie: Robins (Metcalf 77); Lawson (Smith 70), Varndell, Carlisle, Shaw; Lancaster, Elliott (Green 9); Davidson (Ajayi 77), Brown (Mussetti 40), Faletau (Magee 80), Brady, Bloodworth, Lloyd (Els 30), Humfrey, Whitehurst (Hill 73).

Newcastle: Arscott; Hodge, Waldouck, Williams (Wacokecoke 78), Swiel; Hodgson (Connon 72), Takulua (Young 72); Lockwood (Davison 51) , Blamire (Maddison 51), Mulipola (Daniels 51), Peterson (Salmon 72), De Chaves, Chick, Graham , Nagusa (Uzokwe 78).