Yorkshire Challenge, day one: Oliver Ripley and Steven Jones share top spot with Peter Fisher and Tom Kirkpatrick

PONTEFRACT'S Oliver Ripley and Steven Jones, of Normanton, led the way after day one of the seventh Yorkshire Challenge, the prestigious pairs event staged over the county's three Ryder Cup venues - Lindrick, Ganton and Moortown.

They amassed 44pts at the Leeds course and were joined at the top by Branston Golf & Country Club pairing Peter Fisher and Tom Kirkpatrick. Competing for one day only as one of The Yorkshire Post's three competition winners, they accumulated their tally at Lindrick.

Top score on the day at Ganton was 42pts from Wheatley's Jon Ellis and Paul Davies, as well as Jody Greenall (Woburn) and Thetford's Richard Scott.

Ripley and Jones's high tally was built on a front-nine foundation of 25pts, 18 of them coming in the first six holes. The highlight was Jones's three net two at the par-4 third. They had two net birdies on the way home.

Fisher and Kirkpatrick had 20pts at the turn, four of them coming at the par-5 fourth where Fisher put his third shot to within three inches of the cup. Kirkpatrick provided a four-pointer on the way back to the clubhouse, rolling in a 30ft putt at the par-5 14th. They also had five birdies on the back nine.

Ellis and Davies had three outward birdies at Ganton, which were added to by a net eagle from Ellis at the ninth. Their momentum was slightly checked by three one-point holes on the inward half, all but offset by another net eagle from Ellis, at the 13th.

In second spot overall in the chase for victory in the Supreme Series are Clifford Godley and Roderick Macgregor (St Andrews New), Glenn Arnison and Martin J Smith (Howley Hall) and Gary Varley and Liam Betts (Normanton), all on 43pts.