Yorkshire Challenge, day two: Normanton's Gary Varley and Liam Betts pull clear at the top

NORMANTON'S Gary Varley and Liam Betts will start the final day of the seventh Yorkshire Challenge an impressive six points clear of the field.

The pairs event, staged over the county's three Ryder Cup venues - Lindrick, Ganton and Moortown - involves three series, each named after the course on which the pairings begin.

Varley and Betts's advantage will be tested as they are in the Moortown Series that concludes at Ganton, generally regarded as the toughest examination of the three.

Leading the chase on 81pts are Graham Ball (Pannal) and Oakdale's Peter Chambers, who also play at Ganton today, and Jody Greenall (Woburn) and Thetford's Richard Scott, who finish at Lindrick.

The leaders opened with 43pts at Moortown and went one better at Lindrick where they posted 22pts on both the way out, with four birdies, and the way home. Their first step back towards the clubhouse saw Varley claim a net eagle at the 10th, but their only one-pointer of the day followed along with three further birdies.

Ball and Chambers, who claimed 42pts at Moortown, were three worse off at Lindrick where they had a level-par 18pts for the back nine after garnering 21 to the turn. They had five birdies in all, two on the back nine pegged back by two bogeys.

Greenall and Scott also added a day-two score of 39 after a 42, at Moortown and Ganton respectively. Their outward tally of 22 – which included four birdies – was slightly undermined by an inward 17 that included two one-pointers and a sole birdie at the 16th.

Varley and Betts's 44 was the best of the day at Lindrick, John McNamara and Richard Pallister (Rudding Park) were top at Ganton with 41 and Howley Hall's Phillip Cowling and Phillip Stanton ruled at Moortown with 42.