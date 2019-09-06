Yorkshire Challenge, final report: Hessle's Rodney Shimwell and Andrew Greetham reign as Supreme champions

HESSLE'S Rodney Shimwell and Andrew Greetham came from 10 shots back to win the seventh Yorkshire Challenge, the prestigious pairs event staged over the county's three Ryder Cup venues - Lindrick, Ganton and Moortown.

They drew level with overnight leaders Gary Varley and Liam Betts, of Normanton, by virtue of a 42pt tally at Lindrick, having begun with 38 at Ganton and 39 at Moortown.

Varley and Betts's three-day campaign concluded at Ganton where they could only add 32 to the 43 claimed at Moortown and 44 accumulated at Lindrick.

Having led by six with a round to go they did not even have the satisfaction of runner-up spot - which went to Jody Greenall (Woburn) and Thetford's Richard Scott, who had 38 on the final day, at Lindrick – but Varley and Betts did win the Moortown Series.

Shimwell and Greetham needed a dramatic finish at Lindrick to climb to a 119pt total that put them alongside Varley and Betts, and Greenall and Scott.

After claiming 20 on the way out, with two birdies, they had added another 11 points by hole 13, at which Greetham had a birdie for a net eagle. However, their first blob <CORRECT> hole of the week followed at the 14th.

Undeterred, Shimwell birdied 16 and and did likewise at 17, where he received a shot to turn it into another net eagle, and a par at Lindrick's difficult 210-yard last hole would earn the Hessle duo the title on last-day countback.

They also finished as Ganton Series winners, while Lindrick Series winners were Rudding Park's Richard Pallister and John MacNamara, who garnered 37 at Moortown to set alongside their 37pts at Lindrick and 41 at Ganton.

To register your interest for the 2020 Yorkshire Challenge, email tournament administrator Luke Allen – lukeallenpga@gmail.com.