Yorkshire dig deep and remain out in front - just - in England women's county finals

YORKSHIRE had to show both resilience and character before edging to a 5-4 win over Norfolk on day two of the England women's county finals at Delamere Forest, Cheshire.

As on the opening day, captain Heather Muir had seen her foursomes pairings pay maximum dividends with wins garnered by Nicola Slater (Lindrick) and Hannah Holden (Huddersfield and Lightcliffe), Melissa Wood (Woodsome Hall) and Deb Henery (Hickleton), and Evie Cooke (Rudding Park) and Beth Norton (The Oaks).

However, where first-day opponents Buckinghamshire also subsided 5-1 in the singles, Norfolk proved of sterner stuff after lunch.

Yorkshire eventually gained the two afternoon points required to get over the line on the day, from the top match involving Lily Hirst and from the anchor match featuring her club-mate Wood.

But in between Norfolk won all four matches although Henery, Jess Hosking (Huddersfield) and Cooke all fought hard before succumbing on the last green.

It means Yorkshire still sit at the top of the table, as they did on Monday evening, but they have only a half match-point advantage over defending champions Gloucestershire, who defeated Surrey 6.5-2.5. In the day's other game Buckinghamshire beat Lincolnshire 7-2.

On Wednesday Yorkshire's opponents are Surrey, Gloucestershire are up against Lincolnshire, and Buckinghamshire do battle with Norfolk.