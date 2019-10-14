Yorkshire rugby union review as Huddersfield leave it late

Kian Stewart’s last-minute try helped Huddersfield grab a dramatic 29-22 victory at Preston Grasshoppers in National Two North.

The winger raced in with the score tied on 22-22 to secure a bonus point win, and centre Will Milner added the extras to make sure of the victory.

Flanker Liam Parfitt had got the Yorkshire side off the mark with a 23rd-minute try, before the hosts hit back with two tries for a 12-5 lead.

Milner added a penalty early in the second half to narrow the gap, but a third try from Grasshoppers saw them stay in front.

However, despite being down to 14 men with Parfitt in the sin-bin, Huddersfield hit back with centre Lewis Workman racing in and full-back Tom Hodson doing similar on 72 minutes. Milner converted both for a 22-17 lead.

A fourth try from Preston saw then tie the game at 22-22, but as the clock ticked down Stewart’s late try saved the day for Huddersfield and gave them their second win of the campaign.

Sheffield Tigers battled to a 34-18 victory over Wharfedale with a strong five-try performance.

Full-back Pete Swatkins got Tigers off the mark in the seventh minute, only for the home side to hit back with right winger Rian Hamilton scoring two tries in 14 minutes to put his side 10-5 ahead.

Winger Jamie Broadley levelled with a 37th-minute try for Tigers, only for Jack Blakeney-Edwards to kick a penalty and edge Wharfedale in front.

However, Mark Ireland touched down and kicked the conversion and a penalty for Tigers, before the fourth try came from replacement Henri Packard which was converted again for a 27-13 lead.

Scrum-half Henry McNab added another try for Wharfedale but the conversion was missed again, and the final word went to Tigers with centre Tom Hart’s 75th-minute try being converted by the reliable Ireland.

Otley were 18-17 winners at home against Chester, with winger Alex Beaumont’s late try giving them the verdict.

Beaumont had scored their first try in the opening minute, with Joe Rowntree kicking the conversion before going on to add two later penalties to seal the victory.

Elsewhere, Scunthorpe ran in tries through winger Colin Chapman, scrum-half Josh Bird and replacement Jack Walker, but it was not enough to stop them crashing to a 59-17 defeat at the hands of Tynedale.

Third-from-bottom Hull similarly scored 17 points in defeat. Winger Keane Naylor scored a try and Reece Dean kicked the conversion and a penalty as well as Hull being awarded a penalty try for a lineout offence by Caldy, who went on to win 31-17.

Leading 13-10 with five minutes left, Rotherham Titans went down 18-13 to visitors Darlington Mowden Park in National One.

A penalty try on 27 minutes put the Titans into the lead and stand-off Sam Hollingsworth kicked two penalties, but DMP edged the win with a 75th-minute penalty and a 79th-minute try.

Hooker Adam Brown scored Hull Ionians’ only try of the match, and stand-off Max Titchener kicked a penalty in their 36-8 loss at Rams.

Harrogate were 22-17 winners at Blackburn in the North Premier league and remain second in the table, while Sandal, who are two points behind them, ran in five tries on their way to a 34-3 win at Lymm.

Ilkley lost 36-20 at Wirral.

Scarborough are top of the North 1 East table after a four-try 29-25 victory at West Hartlepool.

They are one point ahead of Driffield, who were 45-31 winners over Malton and Norton, while Morley are third after a 29-23 win over Percy Park in which they also scored four tries.

Old Brodleians made it six wins out of six in Yorkshire One with a 25-10 victory at Old Crossleyans, while Beverley ran in five tries in their 29-3 win at Hullensians and are second in the table.