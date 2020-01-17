Yorkshire’s Oliver Rowland fuels Formula E title talk

Yorkshireman Oliver Rowland has his eyes on Formula E success in his second season in the sport.

Formula E is a fully electric motor sport with the aim of increasing sustainability by showcasing the alternatives to petrol and diesel cars and experimenting with electric cars on a competitive stage.

Oliver Rowland of Great Britain driving the (22) Nissan IM02 and Team Nissan e.dams on track during practice ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Diriyah E-Prix on November 23, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Rowland, 27, from Barnsley has made an impressive start to the 2019/20 Formula E season, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the opening races in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The next race in the calendar takes place this weekend in Santiago, Chile, and Rowland has fuelled talk of a potential title.

“I think there’s no reason why we can’t challenge for the title and push on throughout the season,” said Rowland, who finished last season.

“It’s going to be down to us drivers in the title battle. I think all the cars are on a very close level at the top of the field.

“Last year I had the speed but not always the consistency or the race crafts, so I think this year I’m just a bit more mature and I understand things a little bit easier. Just in general I’m a little bit more the all-round package.”

Since the opening round in Saudi Arabia in November, Rowland and his team have had time to reflect on what went right and take that knowledge into the second round of 14, with the season culminating in a double header in late July.

“It was all very positive,” said Rowland. “I had great speed in practice, a little mistake in qualifying on the first day but I recovered in the race to finish fourth.”

Currently fourth in the embryonic Drivers’ Championship having accumulated 22 points Rowland is in a strong position to build from.

“I think we’ve got things that we’ve improved for this race and it should be another step forward again,” he said.