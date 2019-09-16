Yorkshire surge to top of table after impressive opening day in England women's county finals

Have your say

YORKSHIRE sent out a clear message on day one of the England women's county finals at Delamere Forest, Cheshire as they swept aside Buckinghamshire 8-1.

Captain Heather Muir's side won all three morning foursomes - through Nicola Slater (Lindrick) and Hannah Holden (Lightcliffe), Melissa Wood (Woodsome Hall) and Deb Henery (Hickleton), and Lily Hirst (Woodsome Hall) and Jess Hosking (Huddersfield) - and surrendered just one point in the afternoon singles.

There were singles wins for Slater (2&1), Lindrick's Mia Eales-Smith (3&2), The Oaks' Beth Norton (3&2), Holden (2&1), and - most emphatic of all - Rudding Park's Evie Cooke (6&5).

The outcome means Yorkshire sit top of the first-day table, ahead of defending champions Gloucestershire and Lincolnshire on match points.

Gloucestershire defeated Norfolk 6-3 and Lincolnshire edged Surrey 5-4.

Yorkshire face Norfolk on Tuesday, Gloucestershire are up against Surrey and Lincolnshire play Buckinghamshire.