Yorkshire title hunt ended by defeat to England women's county champions Gloucestershire

YORKSHIRE were unable to prevent Gloucestershire turning the final day of the England women's county finals at Delamere Forest, Cheshire into a lap of honour.

Gloucestershire confirmed their second consecutive title win - and third in four years - by beating captain Heather Muir's team 5.5-3.5 on Thursday.

Their fourth win in as many matches gave them an unassailable lead in the round robin event with a day in hand.

Yorkshire appeared to have given themselves a glimmer of hope of acquiring the win they required to keep their title chase alive when Hickleton's Deb Henery and Woodsome Hall's Melissa Wood battled back to earn a half point in the morning foursomes to deny Gloucestershire a clean sweep.

But Gloucestershire were not to be denied, their prowess on the greens proving pivotal as they took three of the afternoon singles in which there were Yorkshire victories for Lily Hirst (Woodsome Hall), Wood and The Oaks' Beth Norton.

While there was overall disappointment for the Green Army, Wood should step forward and take a bow ahead of Friday's final match against Lincolnshire.

She has played in seven of the eight sessions to date, amassing six wins and a half.

Norton's win in the afternoon against Gloucestershire means she has tasted victory in all three of her appearances.

Gloucestershire close out their championship against Buckinghamshire while Surrey play Norfolk.