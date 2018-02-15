Morley driver Cammish lands plum drive at Honda Racing

MORLEY driver Dan Cammish has been handed a plum drive with top British Touring Car Championship team Honda Yuasa Racing for the 2018 season.

Two-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Cammish will partner triple BTCC champion Matt Neal in the prestigious championship and will renew his rivalry with fellow West Yorkshire driver Sam Tordoff who joined Motorbase Performance this week.

Dan Cammish.

Cammish arrives at Honda Yuasa Racing with a fine pedigree in the sport and several seasons on the BTCC support package under his belt. He was the architect of an astonishing campaign in British Formula Ford in 2013 – winning all 24 races he entered to wrap the title up with two meetings to go – before clinching back-to-back crowns in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB in 2015 and 2016.

Cammish spent last year contesting both the PCCGB and the pan-European Porsche Supercup. He finished third in the domestic championship – despite missing two races mid-season – as he triumphed eight times from 13 starts, more than any of his rivals in a campaign highlighted by a stunning victory at Le Mans following a frenetic final lap four-way scrap for supremacy.

“I’m obviously over the moon to be signing for Halfords Yuasa Racing,” said Cammish on his move back to the BTCC.

“They are a team with a highly successful background and a team that has proven they can win championships.

“I have my hopes set high for 2018 and lifting the overall drivers crown would be a dream come true, but first of all I appreciate, that as a works team driver, points for the manufacturer and team’s championships are the main priority.

“I’ve followed the Team Dynamics boys over the years from the Porsche paddock and can’t wait to get behind the wheel and try out the Honda Civic Type R first hand, you know they develop quick, well handling cars and I’m sure it will suit my style of driving.”

New team-mate Neal added: “This is a great signing for us, Dan has been very successful in every Championship he has competed in over the years. He’s incredibly difficult to pass and knows how to defend a position. We needed someone with his standing to help the team challenge for overall honours in all three championships this year.”

David Hodgetts, managing director at Honda UK said: “We are witnessing an emerging trend in the BTCC at present of young drivers coming to the fore, and Dan is unquestionably one of the leading lights of that next generation of future race-winners and title contenders.

“He is in the somewhat unique position of being young yet experienced from all his years racing in the support series, and his raw speed and racecraft are beyond doubt. We have been immediately impressed by his dedication and approach, and we are confident that in Matt and Dan, Honda has the perfect driver line-up to challenge for honours this season.”