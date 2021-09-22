Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC: Adam Lyth escapes axe to lead White Rose fightback

Yorkshire were bowled out for 73 but then fought back on a day that saw Nottinghamshire’s chances of being crowned LV=Insurance County Champions effectively ended.

Adam Lyth is 74 not out after sharing a stand of 103 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore as the visitors closed on 169 for three following on. They still trail by 54 but will be pleased with their response after being dismissed in just 29.2 overs in the first innings, even though they lost two wickets in the last eight deliveries of the day.

Yorkshire first XI coach Andrew Gale, who revealed that former England opener Lyth would have been dropped for this game had Gary Ballance not cried off with illness, said: “We didn’t do ourselves justice in the first innings. It was not good enough and we know there is a common theme throughout the season. In seven out of 13 first innings we haven’t even batted two sessions.

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

“When you take two players like Gary Ballance and Dawid Malan out of the team you are taking seven first-class hundreds out of the team, but we have players who can step up and do it as we showed in the second innings.

“They (Nottinghamshire) probably didn’t bowl as well second time but we showed character and resilience as we have all season when coming from behind, although we will have to play well again tomorrow.

“Until Gary (Ballance) got ill, Adam (Lyth) was going to be left out for this game after the run of form he has had. He had a great start to the season and put his name in the hat for an England recall but for whatever reason since then he hasn’t got the runs he would have liked. Maybe going out there knowing it was his last knock of the season freed him up a bit.”

Yet the key moment from a Nottinghamshire viewpoint came at 10.34 in the morning as 19-year-old all-rounder Joey Evison, who had batted splendidly for his 58, was dismissed lbw to the ninth ball of the opening session.

It meant that Steven Mullaney’s team were all out for 296, missing out on a third batting bonus point by four runs and leaving their title hopes dependent not only on a win over Yorkshire but an unlikely combination of results elsewhere.

Only if a low-scoring match between Lancashire and Hampshire somehow ended in a draw and Warwickshire failed to beat Somerset could they finish top of Division One. The chance to contest the Bob Willis Trophy next week by finishing in the top two may also elude them.

Evison put his disappointment to one side by emerging as the pick of the bowlers in Yorkshire’s first-innings demise, taking four wickets for 13 runs.

Yorkshire stumbled to 63 for eight even before lunch, their abject display following scores of 108 and 117 against Warwickshire last week.

Luke Fletcher had George Hill caught at third slip and ripped out Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s off stump with consecutive balls, picking up a third wicket when Will Fraine edged behind to raise his tally for the season to 66.

In between, Lyth was leg before to Brett Hutton for four, offering no shot.

Evison joined the attack with a double wicket maiden, trapping Thompson lbw with a full delivery before Matthew Revis edged to second slip.

The teenager collected his third scalp as Harry Brook was caught behind driving expansively. Dane Paterson then sent two of Harry Duke’s stumps cartwheeling to leave Yorkshire eight down.

The innings concluded with Evison dismissing Dom Bess via a catch at second slip before Fisher became Paterson’s 51st wicket in his debut Nottinghamshire season, Tom Moores taking the catch to cement his position as the season’s leading wicketkeeper with 53 dismissals.

But, as the pitch flattened out, Nottinghamshire’s hopes of running through Yorkshire for a second time steadily receded as Lyth, who made his maiden first-class century in the last Championship match Yorkshire lost at Trent Bridge, in 2008, made his first fifty since April of the current season.