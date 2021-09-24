Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC - day four: Yorkshire on the brink

YORKSHIRE are on the brink of defeat against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

At lunch on day four, the home side are 149-4, requiring another 25 for victory.

Opener Ben Slater has 64 and wicketkeeper Tom Moores is unbeaten on one.

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire took three wickets in the morning session after Notts began the day on 42-1.

First to go was Ben Duckett, moments after bringing up an 80-ball half-century, when he dragged on an attempted cover-drive off Jordan Thompson.

Duckett added 98 for the second-wicket with Ben Slater and his departure left the hosts 107-2.

Slater - dropped on 15 in the day’s third over by wicketkeeper Harry Duke off Ben Coad, diving in front of first slip Tom Kohler-Cadmore - reached his fifty from 83 balls with nine fours.