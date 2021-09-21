Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC: Latest from Trent Bridge

Coad was handed the reins in the absence of Steve Patterson, who is missing with a hamstring injury, and he had no hesitation in choosing to bowl first on what might be termed a typical Trent Bridge green top.

There is certainly help on offer for the bowlers beneath sunny skies but openers Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed have steered the hosts to 33-0 in the first 45 minutes.

Hameed has pulled and cover-driven boundaries off Matthew Fisher, while Slater has cover-driven a four off Coad.

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Patterson is one of three absentees from Yorkshire’s last game against Warwickshire at Headingley, when defeat ended the White Rose’s title hopes.

Dawid Malan has not been made available by England, while batsman Gary Ballance is also missing.