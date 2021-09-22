Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire CCC: Yorkshire struggling in Trent Bridge clash

YORKSHIRE have been forced to follow-on after a batting collapse against Notts at Trent Bridge.

The visitors were dismissed for 73 shortly into the afternoon session to concede a lead of 233.

There are 60 overs left in the day, plus the option of an extra half-hour.

Yorkshire are at Nottinghamshire this week (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire survived only 29.2 overs first time round, Jordan Thompson top-scoring with 16 and Joey Evison taking 4-13.

In bright sunshine, Nottinghamshire started the day on 292-9, requiring eight more runs to reach a third batting bonus point.

Their failure to get them - after Dane Paterson had struck Ben Coad to the mid-wicket boundary in the opening over - was a crushing blow to their title hopes, the hosts dismissed for 296 when Joey Evison was leg-before to Jordan Thompson without adding to his overnight 58.

That meant that Nottinghamshire now need three things to happen to take the pennant - they have to win this game, they have to hope that there is not a positive result in the match between Lancashire and Hampshire at Liverpool, which is extremely unlikely, and that Warwickshire fail to beat Somerset at Edgbaston, which is also unlikely.

Realistically, Nottinghamshire are playing for a place in the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord’s next week between the champions and Division One runners-up.

After Thompson’s wicket left him with figures of 2-55, with Coad the visitors’ most successful bowler with 3-75, Yorkshire made a disappointing start to their first innings reply.

They lost two wickets to the final two deliveries of the third over, bowled by Luke Fletcher, the Championship’s leading wicket-taker this season, as George Hill edged low to Haseeb Hameed at third slip and Tom Kohler-Cadmore was bowled for a golden duck, his off stump uprooted.

Will Fraine, the former Nottinghamshire player, at least prevented a hat-trick from the first ball of Fletcher’s next over from the Radcliffe Road end, which he timed sweetly to the square-leg boundary.

But Fraine’s stay was short-lived, the right-hander eventually departing for 12 to a catch behind off Fletcher, moments after Adam Lyth was third out shouldering arms to Fletcher’s new-ball partner, Brett Hutton.

Fletcher’s eighth and final over of his spell was the proverbial over too far, Thompson taking him for four boundaries during it, including three in succession.

However, Evison, the 19-year-old playing only his sixth first-class game, followed his maiden half-century by striking with his second delivery after replacing Fletcher, pinning Thompson leg-before with a ball that swung back sharply.

That left Yorkshire 45-5, which became 45-6 two balls later when Evison had Matthew Revis caught at first slip by Hutton for a duck.

Harry Brook was seventh out with the score on 60, caught behind for 12 playing a booming off-drive at Evison.

And Harry Duke fell in the last over before lunch, bowled by Paterson for a duck.

The last two wickets fell in the first 20 minutes after lunch, Dominic Bess guiding a ball from Evison to Hutton at first slip, who took a good catch away to his right.