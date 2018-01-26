Jonny Brownlee hoping to take route to success on WTS return to Leeds

Olympic triathlon medallist Jonny Brownlee has praised the route of the 2018 ITU World Triathlon in Leeds this June.

Brownlee, who came second to his brother Alistair in last year’s event, described the route as “perfect,” and one he couldn’t wait to race on.

“This route is tried and tested and will be perfect for thousands of spectators we expect to see out on the route.”

The men’s race begins with a 1,500m swim through Roundhay Park’s Waterloo lakes.

Athletes will then make the transition to a 40km bike through Roundhay toward Millennium Square before a 10km run over four laps around the city centre.

“The course goes into the heart of the city centre, making it really technical but also really spectator friendly, with plenty of opportunities to watch the racing,” said Brownlee.

Last year’s men’s race saw double Olympic gold medallist Alistair just beat his brother to first place, in a dramatic final stage of the race.

“Racing at home is really special for both myself and Alistair and having so many people come out and watch, makes us so proud of the city and to have the ITU World Triathlon Series here in Leeds.”