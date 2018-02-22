Nile Wilson given the chance to expand on his already impressive Commonwealth Games haul

Great Britain's Nile Wilson during the men's horizontal bar final at the Rio Olympics
Yorkshire’s Nile Wilson has been named among the 10 artistic gymnasts to compete for England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 22-year-old from Leeds famously claimed a bronze medal for Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow two years earlier, he contributed four medals to his country’s tally: two gold, a silver and a bronze.

It is thought that Wilson will be competing in the team events as well as the horizontal bar and parallel bar.

Max Whitlock, the first British man evto win a world title at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships is also included. The 25-year-old from Hertfordshire will compete in the pommel horse and floor exercise.

England’s gymnastics team leader, Mike Weinstock is excited about his country’s chances, saying: “The team we have selected has a really good balance between youth and experience. I’m really excited to see what we can achieve on the Gold Coast in April.”

Elsewhere, there were inclusions for Dominick Cunningham, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, James Hall, Alice Kinsella, Kelly Simm, Amy Tinkler and Courtney Tulloch.