Winter Olympics: Curlers on course and Molly Summerhayes delighted with her Games debut

Eve Muirhead kept her Olympic dream alive by grabbing another narrow victory over Switzerland at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

Her Great Britain women’s curling team, bronze medallists four years ago, looked to be heading for a potentially costly defeat after they dropped two shots in the ninth end to hand the Swiss the advantage.

But, faced with handing the Swiss the hammer in a pivotal extra end, Muirhead came up with a perfect stone to take two on the last and clinch an 8-7 victory.

Britain’s men’s claimed a last-gasp 7-6 win over Denmark, giving Kyle Smith’s team four wins from their opening seven games. They play Norway today.

Rowan Cheshire qualified for today’s ski halfpipe final in ninth place.

The 22-year-old crashed in training and did not compete in Sochi four years ago as a result, belatedly making her Olympics bow at the Phoenix Snow Park.

She scored 74.00 for her first of two qualification runs, good enough to advance as one of 12 qualifiers led by Cassie Sharpe of Canada, who was awarded a best of 93.40.

Molly Summerhayes was 17th with 66.00 but was happy with her performance.

Two years after overcoming a serious ACL injury, the Sheffield 20-year-old said: “I can’t believe I got to compete at an Olympics, I’m still in a bit of shock. I’m really happy with the way I skied, it’s the best I’ve ever skied. I’m just speechless. I’m so proud of what I achieved.

“Those runs were more than what I wanted to do. I originally hadn’t planned to put the ‘left seven’ in at the bottom. When I was here at the test event a year ago I was training it and I kept falling. That was the last time I tried it.

“I really want to have it in my run so I thought I would just go for it and see what happened. I landed it in practice so I thought I would put it in.”

Aimee Fuller was 25th of 26 riders in the snowboard Big Air competition, with a best score of 25.00, as Austria’s Anna Gasser advanced to Friday’s final as the leader with 98.00, two short of a perfect score.

Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland were 10th in the ice dance short dance programme with a score of 68.36. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada scored 83.67 to lead ahead of today’s free dance.

Canada and Germany shared gold in the men’s two-man bobsleigh.

Canadian pilot Justin Kripps and brakeman Alexander Kopacz and Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, the German pilot and brakeman, respectively, could not be separated after four runs.

Bronze went to Lativa’s Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga, while British duo Brad Hall and Joel Fearon finished 12th, 1.48 seconds behind.

Norway’s Havard Lorentzen won the men’s 500m long-track speed-skating with an Olympic record of 34.41 seconds.

Norway won the men’s team ski jumping final ahead of Germany and Poland.

Elise Christie is “desperate” to overcome an ankle injury to make a final bid for glory in Pyeongchang.

The 27-year-old will undergo a fitness test on her right ankle this morning to determine if she can compete in the 1000m heats tonight.