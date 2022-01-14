Ponds Forge has hosted the British Swimming Championships on 13 previous occasions.

Ponds Forge International Swimming Pool in Sheffield was mothballed by Sheffield City Trust due to unsustainable costs.

Not only did it hit recreational swimmers, it also badly affected the athletes and coaches of the City of Sheffield swimming and diving clubs, who had to look elsewhere for their high-performance training – some temporarily, some on a more permanent basis.

But 18 months on, with Sheffield City Trust having reopened the doors in April, 2021, the importance of Ponds Forge to the swimming infrastructure in this country has been revealed with the news that the venue has been chosen to host the British Swimming Championships from April 5-10.

Andrew Snelling: Welcomes the news.

The six-day meet also plays a key a role in the qualification process for May’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and is a huge boost for a venue that not so long ago appeared to have hosted its last swimming session.

Jack Buckner, chief executive of British Swimming, said: “Returning the British Swimming Championships to Ponds Forge is always a great moment as the venue holds so many happy racing memories for many of our athletes of all ages.

“We know how valuable a boost this major event can give to the aquatics community, and it is with thanks to our partners that we are able to provide that boost.”

Andrew Snelling, chief executive at Sheffield City Trust said: “We are delighted that the British Swimming Championships are returning to Ponds Forge and look forward to welcoming the athletes, staff and spectators to this exciting event on the aquatics calendar, a key competition ahead of three major international meets in 2022 for Britain’s swimmers.”

Ponds Forge, which has a 50m Olympic-sized competition pool, first staged the British Championships in 1992 a year after hosting the aquatics events at the World Student Games, for which is was built.

British Swimming staged its flagship event at Ponds Forge on 12 further occasions, most recently in 2017.

The event has seen some notable moments, not least Northallerton’s Joanne Jackson breaking the 400m world record in 2009.