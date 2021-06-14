Alistair Brownlee’s Olympic omission confirmed as Alex Yee gets Team GB’s last spot for Tokyo

Brownlee condeded as much last Sunday night, in the wake of being off the pace and subsequently disqualified from the World Triathlon Championship event in Leeds.
“I’ve struggled with an ankle injury for three months and have done everything possible to get it better and stay fit for racing,” tweeted the reigning two-time Olympic champion who will now concentrate on the ironman distances.
“I think GB have a great team going to the Olympics and I wish them all the best.”
Yee’s selection, equally, is no surprise, given how dominant his victory in Leeds was.
Yee, 23, joins Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth in the British squad.
“I know it’s a cliche, but I’m over the moon,” said Yee. “I was massively inspired watching London 2012 in my home city, and to be selected to represent Team GB after the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted. It’s been a whirlwind since Leeds last weekend and it’s all coming round pretty quickly. I’m going to get my head down for the next few weeks and prepare as best I can.”