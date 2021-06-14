Alistair Brownlee’s Olympic omission confirmed as Alex Yee gets Team GB’s last spot for Tokyo

Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee in action during The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race last week (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Brownlee condeded as much last Sunday night, in the wake of being off the pace and subsequently disqualified from the World Triathlon Championship event in Leeds.

“I’ve struggled with an ankle injury for three months and have done everything possible to get it better and stay fit for racing,” tweeted the reigning two-time Olympic champion who will now concentrate on the ironman distances.

“I think GB have a great team going to the Olympics and I wish them all the best.”

Great Britain's Alex Yee celebrates winning The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race (Picture: PA)

Yee’s selection, equally, is no surprise, given how dominant his victory in Leeds was.

Yee, 23, joins Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth in the British squad.