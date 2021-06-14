Alistair Brownlee’s Olympic omission confirmed as Alex Yee gets Team GB’s last spot for Tokyo

Alistair Brownlee’s Olympic career is officially over after Alex Yee was named as Great Britain’s second and final triathlete for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

By Nick Westby
Monday, 14th June 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:22 pm
Great Britain's Alistair Brownlee in action during The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race last week (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Brownlee condeded as much last Sunday night, in the wake of being off the pace and subsequently disqualified from the World Triathlon Championship event in Leeds.

“I’ve struggled with an ankle injury for three months and have done everything possible to get it better and stay fit for racing,” tweeted the reigning two-time Olympic champion who will now concentrate on the ironman distances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I think GB have a great team going to the Olympics and I wish them all the best.”

Great Britain's Alex Yee celebrates winning The AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Mens Race (Picture: PA)

Yee’s selection, equally, is no surprise, given how dominant his victory in Leeds was.

Yee, 23, joins Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth in the British squad.

“I know it’s a cliche, but I’m over the moon,” said Yee. “I was massively inspired watching London 2012 in my home city, and to be selected to represent Team GB after the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted. It’s been a whirlwind since Leeds last weekend and it’s all coming round pretty quickly. I’m going to get my head down for the next few weeks and prepare as best I can.”

LeedsAlistair Brownlee