Anthony Joshua (left) and Oleksandr Usyk during a weigh in at The O2 London

The fight will see Watford's Joshua put his WBA, IBF and WBO titles up for grabs as he continues to seek a unification fight against Tyson Fury.

The event is set to happen in front of 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The fight is a pay-per-view event, as with most big boxing contests. It's being shown live on Sky Sports Box Office, and it costs £24.95 to buy.

What time is the ring walk?

The first round of the fight is scheduled to start at 10.12pm exactly. These days, fighters' ring walks are becoming more and more elaborate, and getting longer. It's probably best to tune in at around 9.45pm to make sure you get to watch AJ's entrance.

It means should the fight go the full 12 rounds, it will finish just before 11pm.

Who is on the undercard?