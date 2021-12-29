Boxer Jimmy First hopes 2022 will bring first professional title at the age of 40

GAINING EXPERIENCE: Jimmy First, right, with Boxing Hall of Fame trainer Ignacio Beristáin in Mexico.

Now aged 40, the Brighouse-based boxer is hoping to get on the title trail in 2022 after Covid-19 wreaked havoc on his plans last year.

First was due to fight for the Central Area title in the spring of 2020 but the national lockdown which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 derailed those hopes.

It had been a long and unexpected road for First by that point in his career.

He first set foot in Halifax Boxing Club when he was 27 and had his first amateur contest at the age of 29. After 26 bouts, and plenty of consideration, he decided to make the step into the professional game aged 36.

In 2020, his late journey to the paid ranks was the subject of a five-minute documentary on Amazon Prime.

He now holds an undefeated record of 10-0 and is in line to fight for the lightweight Central Area title. This time next year he hopes to have done enough to put himself in the frame for the English belt.

“I was always into football, cricket and other things,” he said.

“I was working in recruitment with a friend and he was a massive Ricky Hatton fan and he kept badgering me to go down to the local boxing gym.

“So I just went to shut him up eventually. He moved over to Scarborough and I carried on training and was soon sparring with their best guys.

“It was addictive. When you get hit in boxing, you either crumble or you want to come back and prove yourself.

“I am very, very competitive and got into it at a very late age. I didn’t have my first amateur fight until I was 29.

“I first walked into the gym when I was 27 and trained for a couple of years before taking my first fight.

“I won my first 10 fights, became Yorkshire champion and was a national semi-finalist.

“I had 26 amateur fights with Halifax Boxing Club and turned professional at the age of 36. If I didn’t do it, I would’ve regretted it.

“It was tormenting my mind for a couple of years. I would say to myself ‘you’re too old, stop being silly’. But then I thought how I was already beating younger guys, some who were hitting their prime.

“I don’t want to have any regrets in life, I turned professional and I am now 10-0.”

Given he was late to the sport, First has embarked on a worldwide quest to gain as much experience as possible.

He has sparred with the likes of Josh Warrington and Maxi Hughes – two Yorkshire fighters who have won world titles – while also training in front of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

He has spent time training in gyms in the Philippines, Mexico, Cuba and the Canary Islands.

Recently, he met Ignacio Beristáin, the Boxing Hall of Fame trainer who has mentored a number of world champions, including Ricardo López, Juan Manuel Márquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Humberto González and Oscar De La Hoya.

“Because I started late in boxing, I took myself to Cuba, Mexico and the Philippines to immerse myself in the sport,” he continued.

“It has allowed me to gain great experience from elite-level athletes. I have sparred with Josh Warrington, Isaac Lowe and have sparred in front of Tyson Fury.

“I have sparred Maxi Hughes, who is now a world champion, and against all of them I have held my own.”

First freely admits that the Covid-19 lockdown was frustrating for him, given that time is not on his side.

However, he feels he made the most out of the enforced period out of the ring as he now looks to keep fighting until his body tells him to stop.

“My aspirations are to keep going as long as my arms and legs keep going and if I don’t suffer from injuries,” he added.

“I don’t know how long I can go on for but in my mind I could keep going until I am 45.”