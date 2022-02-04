Charlie Deutsch hoping to pay fitting tribute with Grade One win aboard L’Homme Presse

Jockey Charlie Deutsch celebrates Cloudy Glen's victory in the Ladbrokes Trophy last November.

The 25-year-old jockey has a favourite’s chance in the two- and-a-half-mile feature race after L’Homme Presse franked victories at Exeter and Ascot by landing the Grade Two Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, better known as The Dipper, at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

However, victory for L’Homme Presse would be one tinged with sadness for the rider, whose godfather Marcus Evans was killed in a road traffic accident near his home in Evesham last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve never lost someone so close to me before. He was such a huge part of our family. He helped bring me up and he really supported my racing,” said an emotional Deutsch, who has been in a rich vein of form since landing a poignant renewal of Newbury’s Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly the Hennessy, on Cloudy Glen in the evocative colours of the late Trevor Hemmings.

Charlie Deutsch riding L'Homme Presse clear the last to win The Paddy Power Novices' Chase at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 01, 2022.

“Only the night before it happened he was asking about tickets for Cheltenham on the Saturday. Every weekend he would be over and he has known me and my brother Rollo all our lives. He would ring me almost every day after racing. It is just such a shock really. He was almost like an older brother.

“He would always phone up before a weekend to talk about the horses I was riding. He was obsessed with all sport, especially cricket and football, but he loved racing so much.

“He was loving how my season was going as he really rode off the back of it. He was always the optimist and would always say ‘next season will be better than the last one. It would be a dream fulfilled to win a Grade One but Marcus was a great character who will be missed.”

Deutsch is unbeaten in three starts aboard L’Homme Presse, but he admits he was a little unsure of what to expect from the Diamond Boy gelding on his chasing debut at Exeter in December.

This was jockey Charlie Deutsch winning the Ladbrokes Trophy on Cloudy Glen.

He explained: “I had an idea he was a nice horse from his hurdle runs but I didn’t ride him over hurdles. He doesn’t show a huge amount at home but he had schooled very well before Exeter.

“Like a lot of novice chasers I was just keen on giving him a clear view of his fences as he has got a big stride. I didn’t think he would be the quickest around there so I wanted to have him handy turning in, but he stayed on very well up the straight. I was really impressed that day and his jumping was superb.

“The Dipper was when it started to become really exciting. He was backing off early on in the race for whatever reason. He then got into a nice rhythm and started jumping a lot better, having been cautious early on.

“The last three fences I wound him up and asked for an effort and he flew over the last three. It was just quite easy for him.