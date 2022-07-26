Commonwealth Games: Yorkshire’s Jack Laugher honoured to help lead way for Team England on opening night

England's Jack Laugher with his gold medal following the Men's 3m Springboard at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

He and weightlifter Emily Campbell will lead the team out at tomorrow night’s opening ceremony in Birmingham.

Harrogate’s Laugher has five Commonwealth gold medals and one silver along with an Olympic gold from Rio in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campbell became the first woman to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting for Team GB with silver at Tokyo 2020.

GOLDEN BOY: Jack Laugher poses with his three Gold medals at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

The events begin on Friday with more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories set to compete in 19 sports.

Laugher is competing at his fourth Games having already won two golds and a silver medal at Glasgow 2014 and three gold medals at Gold Coast in Australia in 2018.

It is Campbell’s second Games after she won a bronze medal on the Gold Coast in 2018.

“I’m extremely honoured to be a flagbearer for Team England,” said Laugher. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I’ve watched the opening ceremonies with the amazing athletes who have stood before me carrying the flag and representing our country – and to be one of those people, within a home Games, is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a little boy.

“This will be my fourth Commonwealth Games, so representing my country in Birmingham, where my mum is from, is amazing, and to carry the flag is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, England’s Issy Wong is the perfect example of how London 2012 inspired a generation, although she admits being on the verge of playing cricket in a multi-sport competition at her Edgbaston home is beyond even her wildest dreams.

The 20-year-old was completely swept up in Olympic fever a decade ago and watched everything from the men’s decathlon at the London Stadium to the rowing at Eton Dorney.

Seamer Wong would also attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow two years later and, fast forward to the present, is set to represent Team England in cricket’s return to the multi-sport event, which takes place in her home city of Birmingham.

“I managed to get to quite a few events in 2012 and I guess you could say it inspired a generation because here I am 10 years later at the Commonwealth Games,” she said. “We have a house in London so we stayed down for the whole of the Games and, even if we weren’t there, there was so much to do and it was just amazing.

“I remember watching lots of other sports. You get into it more in the multi-sport competitions and the atmosphere that goes with it.