Covid-enforced absence is a timely mid-season break says Sheffield Steelers captain Jonathan Phillips

TAKING A BREAK: Sheffield Steelers captain Jonathan Phillips. Picture: Karl Denham/EIHL.

The Steelers currently sit top of the regular season standings, level on points with Cardiff Devils but with four games in hand. But they have not played since their 4-1 win at Nottingham Panthers on December 27, placed under EIHL protocol after a raft of positive Covid test results.

The team started returning from isolation earlier this week, with most of the players back in training by Wednesday, the same day that they found out they would actually have a game to prepare for this weekend when they welcome Guildford Flames to the Utilita Arena on Sunday (face-off 4pm).

“This past couple of years has thrown up lots of unique situations and this is just the latest,” said Phillips. “The way we’ve kind of looked at it is to almost use it as a little mid-season break. We’ve had such a high volume of games lately, it’s a good chance to try and get rid of all them little niggles you pick up.