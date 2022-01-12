Dave Whistle. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Whistle, appointed to the dual role of head coach and general manager last May and who arrived to take over the reins at the end of July, will be replaced behind the bench on an interim basis by former Bracknell Bees and Swindon Wildcats coach Ryan Aldridge. The news will come as a shock to many Knights’ fans who have been impressed with Whistle and his stewardship of a Knights team that quickly became regarded as one of the most exciting to watch in the league.

In a brief statement, the Knights said that the 55-year-old was leaving by ‘mutual agreement’. The timing of the announcement, however, just over halfway through the regular season schedule, is a considerable surprise, particularly given the Knights sit fifth in the standings and are only 13 points adrift of leaders Telford Tigers with 23 games remaining.

Team owner Steve Nell was in the process of conducting his planned six-month review with Whistle when he informed the former Belfast Giants boss of his intention to bring in another coach, leaving the Canadian to concentrate solely on the GM role as the club strives to grow its fanbase and appeal in and around the city.

Nell said Whistle felt the change was not one he could take up and so the pair agreed to go their separate ways.

It is understood Whistle was first informed of the intention to change his role following Sunday night’s 5-3 home loss to Milton Keynes Lightning.

Aldridge, 43, will meet the Knights’ roster for the first time at training today, when he will begin preparing them for Sunday’s home game against Basingstoke Bison (face-off 5.15pm).

Aldridge was appointed as assistant coach for the GB Under-16s last May, but is well-known to Nell through his work as coach at Swindon from 2009-2015. He then took over as head coach of the Okanagan Hockey Academy, also owned by Nell and which was run out of the same rink as the Wildcats.

Nell said: “We identified that the dual role of GM and head coach was a lot more involved than we first thought.

“Particularly with a city the size of Leeds and what we are looking to do with the club in terms of growing it.

“I decided that to help that situation, we would bring in a new head coach and leave Dave to continue in just the GM role. Dave felt that change wasn’t one for him and we decided that it was best to go our separate ways.”