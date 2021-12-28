Davy Russell lands first Grade One since injury and puts down Cheltenham Gold Cup marker at Leopardstown

Galvin ridden by Davy Russell goes on to win the Savills Chase during day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland.

This was the wily 42-year-old jockey’s first Grade One since he returned to action in the autumn following nearly a year on the sidelines after dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a fall.

Russell, who began his career two decades ago with the late Ferdy Murphy in North Yorkshire, has nothing left to prove after a career that has yielded two Grand Nationals and a Gold Cup.

But he remains the ultimate horseman – he spoke passionately about his love of riding while immobilised – and his vast experience in the saddle saw him deny the Rachael Blackmore-ridden A Plus Tard in a hard-fought finish that epitomised Irish jump racing’s strength in depth.

Davy Russell celebrates with owner Ronnie Bartlett after winning the Savills Chase onboard Galvin during day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland.

A Plus Tard – the runaway winner of Haydock’s Betfair Chase last month – held a narrow lead over former winner Kemboy at the last before Galvin finished with a flourish for owner Ronnie Bartlett and trainer Gordon Elliott.

Victorious at last year’s Cheltenham Festival under Jack Kennedy, Galvin appears to have the jumping ability and stamina to be a major contender in steeplechasing’s blue riband contest next March.

“That was very important. Ronnie is a big supporter of mine and the yard,” said Russell, who has been selective in his choice of rides since his comeback.

“It’s great to do it on the big stage. I’ve had a few near misses but hadn’t won a Grade One since I came back. I wasn’t sure where the line was as I had my head down and my saddle slipped a little bit. I knew the further away the line was, the better chance I had. Gordon has done an outstanding job and has nursed him along.”

Meaningful win: Davy Russell celebrates his win at Leopardstown with owner Ronnie Bartlett. (Picture: PA)

Elliott, meanwhile, said the horse will head straight to Cheltenham. “We started off having a bit of fun around Perth with him (August 2018). That’s 12 races he’s won now and he’s a horse of a lifetime. He got into a lovely rhythm, he does that, he’s a good horse and he stays like hell. He’ll go straight to the Gold Cup now.”

Meanwhile, trainer Colin Tizzard has paid tribute to Native River after the 2018 Gold Cup hero was retired following his run in Monday’s Welsh National where he was pulled up.