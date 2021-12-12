Doncaster Knights 45 Notingham 12: Hooker George Edgson scores hat-trick as Doncaster overrun Nottingham

Try scorer: Doncaster's Argentine flanker, right, scored a try in the win over Nottingham. Picture Tony Johnson

The power of Doncaster’s forwards demolished Nottingham by seven tries to two at Castle Park as the Knights fought back impressively from their defeat against Cornish Pirates in their previous league game.

Following their seventh victory in 10 Championship matches, Doncaster remain in fourth place, and having earned a maximum of five points against an enthusiastic but limited Nottingham team, second from bottom, the Knights are now on 31 points, 10 behind leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The several changes coach Steve Boden made after the loss in Penzance proved beneficial and with Nottingham foolishly conceding too many penalties, Doncaster’s forwards took advantage.

Welcome win: Doncaster coach Steve Boden. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Five of their tries, three by hooker George Edgson on 26,40 and 50 minutes, were produced from aggressive rolling mauls against which Nottingham’s pack found it difficult to defend.

The Knights were comfortably ahead by 24-0 at the interval following tries by Argentinean flanker Guido Volpi, set up by the charging Thom Smith, Edgson’s first, a skilful score from winger Kyle Evans and the second by Edgson just before half-time.

After earning the bonus point, Edgson’s third try, 10 minutes into the second half, stretched the lead to 29-0 and with scrum-half Alex Dolly kicking accurately, adding his third conversion, Doncaster effectively had won the contest with 30 minutes left.

Nottingham scored a first try on 56 minutes after the Knights were penalised at the scrum.

From the line-out, Nottingham’s replacement prop, Josh McNulty, was driven over, a score that brought an immediate reply from their Yorkshire opponents, replacement hooker Will Holling finished the maul, and with fly-half Billy McBryde, enjoying an excellent game, converting the lead increased to 38-7.

Towards the end, winger Maliq Holden scored the seventh in the corner after a cross-kick from McBryde’s replacement, Sam Olver, before the visitors spirit earned them a second try.

Meanwhile on his return to Castle Park from Jersey Reds, hooker Edgson is delighted to be back.

He said: “Doncaster is a positive environment and the team spirit is good. It’s great to score my first hat-trick but I was just sitting at the back of the maul and the others were doing the work for me. After the loss at Pirates, we needed a professional performance and we put that in.”

Doncaster Knights: Davey, Evans, Margetts (Best, 67), Edwards, Holden, McBryde (Olver, 75), Dolly (Wheeldon, 51), Davidson (Carlile, 51), Edgson (Holling, 51), Foster (Denman, 61), Kelly (Davies, 58), Drake, Volpi, Hudson, Smith (Roberts, 61).

Nottingham: Stapley, D. Williams (Graham, 70), Thacker, Bunting (Creed, 70), Browning, Bale (Hollingsworth, 40), Marsh, Sio (T. Williams, 40), Farnworth, Betts (McNulty, 50), Ramshaw (De Andrade, 50), Cox (Hanekom, 56), Wright, Barrett, Obano (Tweedy, 48).