Doncaster Rovers are going through a tough spell at the moment. Glenn Middleton already believes it has made them better.

Rovers welcome Northampton Town on Saturday looking to end a run of four defeats and a draw in their last five league games.

A blip was always going to happen to a newly-promoted side who took to League One so well – level on points with the leaders before it – but how they react will be the making or breaking of them.

"It's been tricky the last few weeks but you're always going to go through moments like that as a team," reflects winger Middleton. "The characters we have at the training ground and throughout, not just on the pitch, puts us in a real strong position to move on from that.

"If anything it (training)'s only got better. We're always striving to set the standards as high as we can.

"With the coaching staff and the manager we have that's always going to be the case but I feel like in moments we've had in the last few weeks it can test you and push you as a group but it's definitely made us a hell of a lot stronger.

"What we're asking of each other on a daily basis will serve us well for the future."

Although Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient, featuring a couple of bad defensive errors, was fairly brutal, Middleton insists there has been no lasting damage.

"We addressed what went on in the game but not in terms of damaging or battering anyone's confidence," he said. The message was very quickly changing our mindset to a positive one.

"If we'd won our first 12 games we'd be saying not to get ahead of ourselves, so the fact it's gone the way it has is a chance not to get ahead of ourselves in terms of being negative.

"If we didn't believe in each other it's a different story."

McCann was typically strong in his assessment of his team at Brisbane Road. There will be a response when he picks Saturday’s, but a more measured one.

"There'll be changes, for sure,” he confirmed.

"When I hear some of my press conferences back I'm sometimes like 'I can't believe I said that!' It's the winner inside me.