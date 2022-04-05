It had already been announced that the annual race would be returning to the county for the first time in over a decade earlier this year but further details of the route have now been confirmed.

Organisers have announced that stage four on Wednesday, September 7, will take place between Redcar and Duncombe Park in Helmsley.

The peloton will ride through the popular seaside town of Whitby before heading into the North York Moors National Park.

Charlie and Harry Tanfield riding up Carlton Bank

The final 30km will feature the demanding climbs of Carlton Bank and Newgate Bank – both 2km long – before a decsent into the finish at picturesque Duncombe Park.

Two riders hoping to be involved are Great Ayton brothers Charlie and Harry Tanfield.

Charlie, a track specialist, and Harry – who won a stage on the Tour de Yorkshire back in 2018 – hope to be riding for Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling in this year’s Tour of Britain.

Charlie said: “As local riders it will be good to race through our local villages and see some friends and family on the route cheering us on. It’ll be massive for the area to put on a big race like this so it’s very exciting.

Charlie and Harry Tanfield at Duncombe Park

“It’s a hilly stage so one for the climbers but we will see what we can do. It’ll be a tough one for us to tackle. I don’t think there’s any better places in the UK for the race.

“It’s really quiet with beautiful scenery and good roads.”

Harry, who rode on the World Tour the last three seasons, added: “We are very excited for the Tour of Britain to be coming to our local roads in North Yorkshire. We have been training abroad in the likes of Spain but, as summer approaches, why would you go anywhere else?