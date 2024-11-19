MARC-OLIVIER VALLERAND fired Sheffield Steelers into a deserved first period lead in Germany as they closed the gap on Champions Hockey League rivals Eisbaren Berlin to 5-4 overall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers were full value for their lead on the night having taken the game to the DEL champions from the off – and despite losing first-choice netminder Matt Greenfield after less than four minutes.

The Steelers had the better of the opening exchanges with Mitchell Balmas going closest when he swivelled in front of net only to be denied by the outstretched left pad of Jake Hildebrand in the fifth minute,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were then hit by a major blow when goaltender Greenfield had to leave the ice suffering what looked like an injury to his thigh - which may have occurred when he was clipped behind the net by Berlin’s Gabriel Fontaine after just 60 seconds.

As a result, Marco De Filippo came in for his first taste of CHL action and was called upon quickly when the Steelers were forced on to the penalty kill after Patrick Watling took a hooking call in the ninth minute.

Shortly after that came to an end, Olivier Galipeau went to the box for Berlin for the same infraction and the Steelers were soon rewarded for their strong start.

Just over a minute into the power play, Sacha Guimond found Marc-Olivier Vallerand in the right circle from where he fired through a screen provided by Patrick Watling and past Hildebrand to reduce the overall deficit to just one goal with 12.05 on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers came close to levelling the overall tie soon after but were denied by some desperate defence by the hosts in front of their net, while at the other end, De Filippo made a sharp pad save off Ty Ronning from just in front before the rebound cannoned off his left-hand post and across the crease and away to safety.