Evan Williams’ Supreme Escape prevails in Catterick’s showpiece North Yorkshire Grand National

James Bowen riding Supreme Escape (right) on their way to winning the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase at Catterick Bridge Racecourse.

EVAN Williams was thrilled to see Supreme Escape make the long journey from South Wales worthwhile by claiming top honours in the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National.

With a prize fund of almost £31,000 up for grabs, the stamina-sapping contest is the most valuable race of the season at Catterick and racegoers were treated to a cracking renewal in the January sunshine.

Supreme Escape, trained 280 miles away in the Vale of Glamorgan, had been well-beaten in his last two starts, but there was clearly some confidence behind him as he was prominent in the market at 5-1.

James Bowen reacts after winning the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase on Supreme Escape at Catterick Bridge Racecourse.

Sporting a first-time visor under a cool ride from James Bowen, the Dai Walters-owned eight-year-old powered home from the final obstacle to get up and deny Almazhar Garde by three-quarters of a length.

Williams saddled Billy Bronco to finish second in the 2018 running of this three-mile-six-furlong contest – his only previous runner at Catterick in the last decade.

“It was a very cool ride. James gets on very well with the horse and the visor has been a help, because at times the horse wants to do things his way,” said Williams whose string has been in fine form despite the recent tragic loss of former Grade One-winning hurdler Silver Streak on the gallops.

“It’s a race we’ve gone up to in the past and they do such a good job, we try to support all these type of Nationals.

Thomas Wilmott riding Jessiemac (right) on their way to winning in the racingtv.com Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Catterick Bridge Racecourse.

“He might get into the Midlands National. He’d stay that trip so I’d say we’ll take a punt on that.”

Bowen, a previous winner of the Welsh Grand National and Midlands Grand National, was pleased to add the North Yorkshire edition to his CV.

He said of Supreme Escape: “He’s a good candidate for these Nationals and I’m sure he’s got a few more in him.

“I was happy at the top of the straight but got in tight to two out, which probably worried me a little bit. But he’s really quick away from a fence and even when he’s not right, he grabs the bit and takes you to each fence, which always helps.

“Evan doesn’t tell you a lot. He just said ‘do what you want on him’. He’s very easy to ride for and it’s a pleasure to ride for him.”

Meanwhile Thomas Willmott confirmed his potential as one of jump racing’s most promising – and hardest working – conditional riders in the North with his last-gasp win on Jessiemac in the mares’ novices hurdle.

Previously attached to Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore’s yard, he switched to Sue and Harvey Smith’s Bingley stables a year ago shortly before being injured in an unlucky final flight fall at Newcastle.