Even the taciturn Ryan Moore hails Yorkshire Oaks heroine Snowfall as “exceptional”

RYAN MOORE’S reaction after Snowfall’s scintillating win in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks spoke volumes about what this horse means to him.

A taciturn rider who rarely resorts to hyperbole after big race successes, he simply described the queen of the Knavesmire as “exceptional”.

And, given how the former champion jockey has nearly 150 Group One wins to his name around the world, his post-race verdict had even more significance.

Trained in Ireland by Aidan O’Brien, Snowfall put up a dominant performance to complete a hat-trick of Oaks wins following victories in the Epsom and Irish equivalents.

She’s also the first filly to complete this feat since 2017 when Enable won all three big races before going on to win her first Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Now Moore and O’Brien harbour similar ambitions after a win that proved her versaility – this was quick ground while her Epsom win under Frankie Dettori came on rain softened going.

“She was exceptional really,” said Moore after the filly surged clear of Albaflora to earn a heartfelt round of applause from a typically appreciative York crowd as she passed the winning line in splendid isolation.

“It was a truly-run race, but it fell apart quickly and she was left in front with two and a half (furlongs) to run.

“She’s very impressive and to me she’s improved since the last time I rode her. Hopefully she’ll continue to improve.”

Meanwhile O’Brien said he will consult the Coolmore breeding empire, who own Snowfall, to discuss whether she has a prep race before the Arc now she has fulfilling her potential on the track.

“She quickens very well and now she’s laid back, she’s starting to really thrive and put on weight,” he said while fielding congratulatory phone calls.

“She’s going to be really ready for the autumn, I think. She travels very well, gets there very easy and then waits.

“We always thought she was good. Last year was a bit of a mess with everything and she was probably rushed a bit too much.

“She did very well over the winter and she’s by Deep Impact out of a Galileo mare, so she’s got a very good pedigree and was always going to get better.”

Earlier Zain Claudette emerged as a 1000 Guineas contender as she gave Ray Dawson his biggest career success in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Dawson stood up in the irons to celebrate as he crossed the line, accounting for the previously unbeaten Sandrine in the Group Two over six furlongs.

The Ismail Mohammed-trained filly had given Dawson his first Group-race winner in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last month, and proved a length too good for the favourite Sandrine.

A jubilant Dawson – who lost his claim just a week ago and last year spoke candidly about his battles with addiction – said: “She’s improved with every run and she deserved to win that on her performance.

“Going forwards, Group One is definitely not out of the equation, she’s just so straightforward and you can see she’s so relaxed. It’s just an absolute pleasure to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile Cruyff Turn hit the back of the net in the Clipper Logistics Handicap for David Allan and Tim Easterby 24 hours after teaming up with Copper Knight to land the Ebor Festival’s opening race.

The outsider made all of the running in the colours of Andrew Gemmell, who has been blind since birth, and just had enough in hand to deny Frankie Dettori on the fast finishing Magical Morning.

And the form of the Easterby stable – it remains synonyous with York – bodes well ahead of today’s Group One Nunthorpe Stakes when Winter Power leads a strong Yorkshire contingent in the feature five furlong spint.

“She’s in great form. She hasn’t been pushed to her limits yet. I’m very happy with her and the ground will be perfect for her,” said Easterby. “She’s absolutely bang on – she couldn’t be better.”

Meanwhile the Galtres Stakes, which carries the name of the late training legend Sir Henry Cecil, saw Forbearance prevail in another thriller.

She was ridden by Hollie Doyle who came out on top in a photo-finish from Domino Darling partnered by her fiance Tom Marquand – a fitting finish on Ladies Day.

