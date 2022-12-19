Former team-mate helps keep Leeds Knights top of the tree at Christmas

Having taken care of their end of the bargain on Saturday night, it was left to a former team-mate to help ensure Leeds Knights will spend Christmas as No 1 in the NIHL National standings.

A hugely impressive 7-2 win on Sunday for Matty Davies' second-bottom Hull Seahawks over visiting Peterborough Phantoms meant the Knights remained top, with their closest rivals unable to edge ahead for what would have been the first time this season.

Make no mistake, it is getting very tight at the top, with Milton Keynes Lightning now just one point behind the top two, while Sheffield Steeldogs ensured another four-point weekend leaves them just six points farther back in fourth place.

But for Leeds Knights to remain ahead of the pack at this point is perhaps a fair reflection of the brilliant start to the season they have enjoyed.

Leeds Knights will spend Christmas as No 1 in the NIHL National standings.(Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Just one loss in regulation and three defeats in total from 24 games is good going by anyone’s standards.

On Saturday, in an at times frenetic encounter at Elland Road Ice Rink against second-bottom Bees IHC, it was Cole Shudra again to the fore, plundering four goals and breaking through the magical 50-point mark for the season so far.

In an 8-6 victory, it was also a memorable night for captain Kieran Brown, who scored twice, taking him to 100 goals for the West Yorkshire-based club.

It was Shudra who got the ball rolling at 3.31 and, after Ryan Webb had equalised at 9.31, Brown put his team ahead again just over six minutes later with his landmark strike.

Shudra then doubled up to make it 3-1 at 17.05.

The Bees were level within three minutes of the second period opening though through two goals from Brendan Walkom, but Leeds were soon two goals to the good again through Matt Haywood and then Shudra – with his hat-trick strike – with 26.01 on the clock. The visitors again hauled themselves level, this time through Ben Pitchley and a second for Webb, although they were to trail by two for a third time by the end of 40 minutes when Zach Brooks and then Brown scored.

