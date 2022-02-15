This was Tiger Roll and Davy Russell winning a second successive Randox Grand National in 2019 for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

Victorious in 2018 and 2019, the veteran racehorse has been allotted 11st 4lb for the Randox-sponsored race – the same mark as defending champion Minella Times.

Yet, while Henry de Bromhead, who trains Minella Times, was critical of the assessment, Elliott was phlegmatic following the official unveiling of the weights in Liverpool and indicated that Tiger Roll will attempt to equal Red Rum’s three wins in the historic race.

His comments came after Tiger Roll missed last year’s race because of an unfeasibly high mark. The horse, owned by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud, has also disappointed in his two starts this season.

But Elliott, who celebrated Grand National success for the first time in 2007 with Silver Birch, is aiming Tiger Roll, now 12, at a record-equalling sixth Cheltenham Festival victory next month before a trip to Aintree.

“He is in very good form at home. We have been training him for Cheltenham (cross country race) all season and we are really looking forward to going back there,” he reported.

“We will see how Cheltenham goes but he has got a nice weight so the Grand National could be on the agenda. The ground was too soft the last day for him. He is coming to himself at home and we are looking forward to running him back at Cheltenham.”

Elliott regards the diminutive Tiger Roll, who was ridden to his two National successes by Davy Russell, as an unlikely Aintree legend.

This was Rachael Blackmore after making Grand National history on Minella Times last year.

“We decided to run him in the National in 2018 as he had lost his way a little bit so we had to try and rejuvenate him and it really worked for him,” added the trainer who is responsible for 19 National entries.

“I was nervous going into the next year’s Grand National but it was a dream come true to win it for a second time with him. To have a horse like him is a dream come true but to win two Grand Nationals with him has just been awesome and I’m very lucky to have him. I do think there is still a more in him and we are certainly not finished yet.”

Joint top-weights on 11st 10lb are the Elliott-trained pair of Conflated and Galvin who have both won major races in Ireland this season under the aforementioned Russell who began his career in North Yorkshire with the late Ferdy Murphy.

In contrast de Bromhead, one of the most placid trainers in racing, insisted he was “surprised” at the handicapper’s decision to raise Minella Times by more than a stone.

The JP McManus-owned gelding helped Rachael Blackmore make history as the first female jockey to win the National in April last year carrying a weight of 10st 3lb.

Since then the nine-year-old has fallen at Punchestown in December and was pulled up at Leopardstown earlier this month. However, handicapper Martin Greenwood has given him a rating of 161 and parity with Tiger Roll.

“I’m surprised he’s that,” said de Bromhead. “He loves it around Aintree and certainly did last year, so hopefully he’ll come back to form now. He’s been a little bit off form recently but he looks like he’s coming back to form.”

Windsor Avenue, who won last month’s Sky Bet Chase for Malton trainer Brian Ellison, is guaranteed a place in the 40-runner field for the April 9 race after being allotted 10st 8lb and 31st place in the handicap.

Ellison said Windsor Avenue, owned by Phil and Julie Martin from Tickhill, is in good order and due to be ridden in the National by the in form Sean Quinlan who was in the saddle at Doncaster.