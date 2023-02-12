Great Britain, Leeds Knights and Hull Seahawks enjoy encouraging weekend

Great Britain completed a clean sweep in the Euro Challenge in the Midlands this weekend.

Having defeated Japan 3-0 on Friday, Pete Russell’s side beat Poland 4-1 in Coventry on Saturday and then rounded off the victory with a 6-1 win over Romania in Nottingham on Sunday.

Sam Duggan, Cam Critchlow, Davey Phillips and Brett Perlini scored in the win over Poland.

Then last night, South Yorkshireman Liam Kirk scored twice, Sheffield Steelers captain Jonathan Phillips added a second and his club team-mates Robert Dowd and Evan Mosey also scored.

Leeds Knights' Kieran Brown scored a hat-trick against Raiders (Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento)

In the NIHL, Matt Haywood and Keiran Brown scored hat-tricks as Leeds Knights earned a resounding 9-0 win over Raiders. It moves them back to within a point of MK Lightning, who required penalty shots to beat Hull Seahawks on Saturday.

The Seahawks responded in fine style in front of their own fans on Sunday , defeating Basingstoke Bison 4-3 in overtime, Finlay Ulrick with the game winner.

