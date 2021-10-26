Hollie Doyle and Adrian Nicholls hope to maintain Mo Celita’s French form at Chantilly

Mo Celita lines up in France today for North Yorkshire trainer Adrian Nicholls.

The three-year-old filly has gone from failing to attract a bid after winning a Leicester seller in April to finishing fourth in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp. She has won six times with her biggest triumph to date coming in a Listed race at Deauville in August.

Victory in this Group Three heat over six furlongs would better that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainer Nicholls has been delighted the way Mo Celita, owned by top bloodstock agent David Redvers and David Howden, has taken the Abbaye.

Mo Celita will be ridden by Hollie Doyle in France today.

“She still looks a million dollars. It will be her last run of the season and we’re hoping for a big run,” he said.

“We’ve got a bit of form with a few of them. Air De Valse (Abbaye second) holds the key to the race. Longchamp is a lot more draw bias than Chantilly. Air De Valse had a good draw in the Abbaye, we didn’t have the best of draws, but she still ran well. She was behind us before that. We tie in with the right ones.”

Mo Celita again has a wide draw, but Nicholls believes it may not be as disadvantageous after securing Hollie Doyle who is enjoying another career-best season.

“She’s got one of the best pace riders in the world in Hollie,” he added.

Tom Dascombe’s Brad The Brief and the Richard Fahey’s Ventura Diamond also feature.

Meanwhile, the Professional Jockeys Association has called on the British Horseracing Authority to “bring to an end” its investigation into Bryony Frost’s allegations against fellow rider Robbie Dunne – because it believes a fair hearing has become impossible.

Documents were leaked to a national newspaper and the PJA believes the matter therefore cannot now proceed “however unsatisfactory that is”.

In the leaked documents, it emerged Dunne had been charged with “conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation” of racing.

Days later, it was revealed a second complaint was made by a female rider to the BHA over a safeguarding incident involving a male jockey.