In 2018, Great Britain took 58 competitors - across 11 sports - to the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea where they won five medals, one gold and four bronze, as they finished 19th in the medal table.

Team GB have taken a number of medal hopefuls to China this year as they seek to better their return of five medals from 2018.

What time is the Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

BEIJING 2022: The Winter Olympics is being hosted by China. Picture: Getty Images.

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday (February 4) at the Beijing National Stadium at 12pm UK time.

How do I watch it on TV in the UK?

Eurosport and the BBC will share the TV coverage of the 2022 games.

BBC Sport are due to broadcast more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two. Even more action is set to be available on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website.

To watch the action on Eurosport, a subscription is required. Beijing is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning most of the events will begin after midnight before concluding about 3pm.

What British athletes are competing?

Team GB have taken 50 competitors - across 11 sports - to China. Yorkshire's Katie Summerhayes and James Woods are competing in the freestyle skiing while Brighouse-born Katie Ormerod will compete in the snowboard slopestyle and Big Air.

Alpine Skiing

Billy Major, men’s

Dave Ryding, men’s

Charlie Guest, women’s

Alex Tilley, women’s

Bobsleigh

Brad Hall, two-man bob, four-man bob

Nick Gleeson, two-man bob, four-man bob

Taylor Lawrence, four-man bob

Greg Cackett, four-man bob

Mica McNeill, women’s bob

Montell Douglas, women’s bob

Cross Country

James Clugnet

Andrew Musgrave

Andrew Young

Curling

Bruce Mouat, men’s and mixed doubles

Grant Hardie, men’s

Bobby Lammie, men’s

Hammy McMillan, men’s

Eve Muirhead, women’s

Vicky Wright, women’s

Jen Dodds, women’s and mixed doubles

Hailey Duff, women’s

Ross Whyte, men’s alternate

Mili Smith, women’s alternate

Figure Skating

Natasha McKay, women’s singles

Lilah Fear, ice dance

Lewis Gibson, ice dance

Freestyle Skiing

Lloyd Wallace, aerials

Leonie Gerken-Schofield, moguls

Makayla Gerken-Schofield, moguls

Will Feneley, moguls

Ollie Davies, ski cross

Gus Kenworthy, freeski halfpipe

Zoe Atkin, freeski halfpipe

James Woods, freeski slopestyle and Big Air

Izzy Atkin, freeski slopestyle and Big Air

Kirsty Muir, freeski slopestyle and Big Air

Katie Summerhayes, freeski slopestyle and Big Air

Luge

Rupert Staudinger

Short Track Speed Skating

Kathryn Thomson, 500 metres, 1000m, 1500m

Farrell Treacy, 1000m, 1500m

Niall Treacy, 1000m

Skeleton

Matt Weston, men’s event

Marcus Wyatt, men’s event

Brogan Crowley, women’s event

Laura Deas, women’s event

Snowboard

Huw Nightingale, snowboard cross

Charlotte Bankes, snowboard cross

Katie Ormerod, snowboard slopestyle and Big Air

Speed Skating

Cornelius Kersten, 1000m, 1500m