In 2018, Great Britain took 58 competitors - across 11 sports - to the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea where they won five medals, one gold and four bronze, as they finished 19th in the medal table.
Team GB have taken a number of medal hopefuls to China this year as they seek to better their return of five medals from 2018.
What time is the Winter Olympics opening ceremony?
The opening ceremony will be held on Friday (February 4) at the Beijing National Stadium at 12pm UK time.
How do I watch it on TV in the UK?
Eurosport and the BBC will share the TV coverage of the 2022 games.
BBC Sport are due to broadcast more than 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two. Even more action is set to be available on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website.
To watch the action on Eurosport, a subscription is required. Beijing is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning most of the events will begin after midnight before concluding about 3pm.
What British athletes are competing?
Team GB have taken 50 competitors - across 11 sports - to China. Yorkshire's Katie Summerhayes and James Woods are competing in the freestyle skiing while Brighouse-born Katie Ormerod will compete in the snowboard slopestyle and Big Air.
Alpine Skiing
Billy Major, men’s
Dave Ryding, men’s
Charlie Guest, women’s
Alex Tilley, women’s
Bobsleigh
Brad Hall, two-man bob, four-man bob
Nick Gleeson, two-man bob, four-man bob
Taylor Lawrence, four-man bob
Greg Cackett, four-man bob
Mica McNeill, women’s bob
Montell Douglas, women’s bob
Cross Country
James Clugnet
Andrew Musgrave
Andrew Young
Curling
Bruce Mouat, men’s and mixed doubles
Grant Hardie, men’s
Bobby Lammie, men’s
Hammy McMillan, men’s
Eve Muirhead, women’s
Vicky Wright, women’s
Jen Dodds, women’s and mixed doubles
Hailey Duff, women’s
Ross Whyte, men’s alternate
Mili Smith, women’s alternate
Figure Skating
Natasha McKay, women’s singles
Lilah Fear, ice dance
Lewis Gibson, ice dance
Freestyle Skiing
Lloyd Wallace, aerials
Leonie Gerken-Schofield, moguls
Makayla Gerken-Schofield, moguls
Will Feneley, moguls
Ollie Davies, ski cross
Gus Kenworthy, freeski halfpipe
Zoe Atkin, freeski halfpipe
James Woods, freeski slopestyle and Big Air
Izzy Atkin, freeski slopestyle and Big Air
Kirsty Muir, freeski slopestyle and Big Air
Katie Summerhayes, freeski slopestyle and Big Air
Luge
Rupert Staudinger
Short Track Speed Skating
Kathryn Thomson, 500 metres, 1000m, 1500m
Farrell Treacy, 1000m, 1500m
Niall Treacy, 1000m
Skeleton
Matt Weston, men’s event
Marcus Wyatt, men’s event
Brogan Crowley, women’s event
Laura Deas, women’s event
Snowboard
Huw Nightingale, snowboard cross
Charlotte Bankes, snowboard cross
Katie Ormerod, snowboard slopestyle and Big Air
Speed Skating
Cornelius Kersten, 1000m, 1500m
Ellia Smeding, 1000m, 1500m