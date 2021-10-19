How do I watch 2021 Track Cycling World Championships? Who is competing for Great Britain?

The 2021 Track Cycling World Championships get underway in Roubaix, France tomorrow before culminating on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting five days of action.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:45 pm
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 2021 Track Cycling World Championships get underway on Wednesday at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski in France. Picture: Getty Images

The event will be held at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski, after being moved away from Turkmenistan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olympic madison champion Katie Archibald will lead Great Britain's 19-strong team while Yorkshire rider Ollie Wood will also be part of the British team aiming for a successful championships.

How do I watch?

The BBC will be broadcasting the event across their various platforms. Starting on Wednesday evening, the women's scratch 10km, women's team sprint and men's team sprint will be available to watch on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

From 3pm on Thursday BBC Two will show the championships before coverage switches to BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app from 5.30pm while BBC Four will broadcast the event alongside the online channels from 7pm.

Friday and Saturday's events will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app before BBC Two will show all the races on Sunday, alongside the online channels.

Who is competing for Great Britain?

Men's Endurance: Rhys Britton, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon, Oliver Wood

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Ella Barnwell, Neah Evans, Josie Knight

Men's Sprint: Hayden Norris, Ali Fielding, Joe Truman, Hamish Turnbull

Women's Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Milly Tanner

