SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox is still weighing up the physical toll taken on his team as a result of their Champions Hockey League exertions.

That particular journey came to an end on Tuesday night when German DEL champions Eisbaren Berlin beat them 4-2 to complete a 9-5 overall aggregate win to go through to the quarter-finals.

The Steelers have showered themselves in glory in Europe over the past three months, emerging from the campaign with many plaudits for their performances and a realisation from more traditional hockey-playing nations that the Elite League can produce genuine contenders in the competition.

Now, as is often the case when teams exit cup competitions, the Steelers can concentrate on the bread and butter of the league, in this case the Elite League and defending the grand slam they enjoyed in such memorable fashion in 2023-24.

They return to regular season league action against at Manchester Storm today, however, nursing numerous battered and bruised bodies, with only Patrick Watling having the potential to return this weekend, the forward being one of the four players not to finish Tuesday’s last 16 second leg encounter at the Wellblechpalast Arena.

Goalie Matt Greenfield, defenceman Veeti Vainio and captain Robert Dowd also failed to get through 60 minutes, with Fox awaiting further scans on their respective lower-body injuries.

It means the Steelers are down to the proverbial bare bones and a call-up for his first league outing of the season for Nathan Ripley, as per his two-way deal with NIHL National affiliate, Sheffield Steeldogs.

INJURY CONCERN: Matt Greenfield was one of four Sheffield Steelers' players not to finish the CHL second leg clash against Eisbaren Berlin. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Ripley, 22, has made the one previous appearance for the Steelers this season, in the Challenge Cup against former club Coventry Blaze, from where he returned to South Yorkshire in the summer.

Cole Shudra is likely to move back into defence as cover.

“Rips is a big, responsible kid, who has really grasped the concepts here,” said Fox. “I think Finlay Ulrick has been head and shoulders the guy that has really played well for us from the two-way side of things, so maybe Rips didn’t get as much of a shot as he perhaps could have earlier in the year, just because Fin was playing so well.

“Fin has got six goals and has played up our line-up a little bit, too, but I think it is an awesome opportunity for Rips to come in and create a little opportunity for himself.”

COMING UP: Nathan Ripley has been added to the Sheffield Steelers roster to face Manchester Storm. Picture: Steeldogs Media.

The Steelers host Dundee Stars at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, with Fox admitting the defending league champions were up against it in terms of available bodies.

“The end result of being in the CHL is that we are absolutely as thin as can be coming into this weekend,” said Fox.

“There’s a lot of hockey left here now and we’ll put the CHL behind us and focus on some of the other things that we need to focus on as a group.