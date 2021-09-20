How to watch Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: TV channel, ring walk time, form guide, odds and who is on the undercard

CHAMPION: Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images.

Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, was hoping for an all-British contest against WBC king Tyson Fury but contractual obligations meant the Gypsy King was mandated to take part in a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Usyk was the undisputed cruiserweight champion from 2018 until he vacated his titles in 2019. He was the first cruiserweight in the history of the sport to hold all four major world championships - the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO belts.

The contest will be Usyk's third heavyweight clash with his most recent bout coming against Derek Chisora in October 2020 as he extended his perfect record to 18-0 with a unanimous decision win.

CHALLENGER: Oleksandr Usyk. Picture: Getty Images.

What channel is the fight on?

The contest will be broadcasted by Sky Sports Box Office at a price of £24.95. Two repeat showings of the entire event will be shown at 8am and 3pm on Sunday, September 26.

What time is the ring walk?

Anthony Joshua is expected to make his way to the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at around 10pm.

Form guide and odds

Both men won gold at the London 2012 Olympics, with Joshua claiming victory in the super-heavyweight division while Usyk was crowned the winner of the heavyweight class.

Usyk is undefeated in his professional career while Joshua has won his last two contests since his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz in 2019. His most recent win came via knockout as he defeated Kubrat Pulev last December.

Joshua is the favourite to emerge victorious with bookmakers pricing the 31-year-old at around 1/3 to retain his titles. Usyk is around 9/4 to pull off an upset while most bookmakers have a draw at 20/1.

Undercard

The televised action gets underway from 6pm with a plenty of exciting fights lined up ahead of Joshua's title defence.

The UK's Lawrence Okolie will put his WBO cruiserweight title on the line against the unbeaten Dilan Prašović while Liverpool's Callum Smith will be looking to bounce back from his first career loss - to Canelo Alvarez - against Lenin Castillo.